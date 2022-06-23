The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Adobe, The Southern Company, Northrop Grumman, Boston Scientific, Marathon Petroleum and Archer-Daniels-Midland

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 23, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Adobe Inc. ADBE, The Southern Company SO, Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC, Boston Scientific Corp. BSX, Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Adobe, Southern Co. and Northrop Grumman

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe Inc., The Southern Company, and Northrop Grumman Corporation. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Adobe shares have declined -37.0% over the past year against Zacks Computer - Software industry's decline of -12.9%, reflecting the company's significant European exposure on the back of the ongoing Ukraine-centric uncertainty. That said, the company's Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products drove the top-line growth. Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps remained major positives.

Growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and solid adoption of Acrobat are tailwinds. Also, continued key customer wins of the company are contributing well. We remain optimistic about Adobe's market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, strategic acquisitions and solid adoption of cloud applications.

(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>> )

Southern Company shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+14.5% vs. +3.1%). This reflects the company's ability to steadily grow its customer base on the back of a healthy population and job growth in its operating region. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, the power supplier is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years.

However, its elevated leverage, along with continued timing and cost overrun issues over its Vogtle project, are major overhangs. While the electric utility holding company's debt-to-capitalization of 60.8% restricts financial flexibility, its $25-billion Vogtle nuclear plant has already exceeded budget and is years behind schedule. Therefore, the company warrants a cautious stance from the investors.

(You can read the full research report on Sothern Company here >>> )

Northrop Grumman shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+25.5% vs. -41.6%). The company continues to witness strong demand for its products, driven by programs like the F-35, Triton and SABR radar Global Hawk and E-2D program. Solid U.S. budgetary provisions make us confident about a solid inflow of contracts from the Pentagon for Northrop.

The company also holds a strong solvency position, at least in the short term. Northrop's management remains confident about the company generating steady organic growth in 2022 and beyond.

However, a comparative analysis of the stock's trailing 12-month EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause of concern. The company fears that the continued spread of COVID-19 might cause extended disruption in its supply chain. Rising inflation across the United States may also hurt the stock.

(You can read the full research report on Northrop here >>> )



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.