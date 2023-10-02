The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Adobe, S&P Global, Arista Networks, Cincinnati Financial and Exact Sciences

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 2, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Adobe Inc. ADBE, S&P Global Inc. SPGI, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, Cincinnati Financial Corp. CINF and Exact Sciences Corp. EXAS.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Adobe, S&P Global and Arista Networks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Adobe Inc., S&P Global Inc. and Arista Networks, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Adobe shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+50.0% vs. +32.8%) on the back momentum for the company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products. We saw the impact of this favorable trend in rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps in the recently released quarterly numbers.



Growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and solid adoption of Acrobat are tailwinds. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, strategic acquisitions and solid adoption of cloud applications.



However, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain headwinds for Digital Media segment. Also, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>>)



Shares of S&P Global have outperformed the Zacks Business - Information Services industry over the past year (+21.9% vs. +19.3%). The company remains well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Buyouts help innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.



Effective management execution has helped it generate solid cash flow which is utilized for growth initiatives. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors confidence and positively impact earnings per share.



However, S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Growth initiatives, higher compensations and incentives raise the company's expenses. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.



(You can read the full research report on S&P Global here >>>)



Arista Networks shares have outperformed the Zacks Communication - Components industry over the year-to-date period (+52.0% vs. +25.0%). The company is likely to benefit from a software-driven, data-centric approach that helps customers build their cloud architecture and enhance the cloud experience for clients.



Strong emphasis on developing innovative solutions such as AI/ML-driven network architecture and WAN routing systems is driving top-line growth. Arista provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. Healthy traction in data center and cloud networking vertical is a tailwind.



However, the company expects a moderation in consumer spending, mainly from cloud titan customers owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment. High research and development costs, variable compensation and headcount-related charges are impeding margins. Intense competition in the cloud networking solutions is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Arista Networks here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Cincinnati Financial Corp and Exact Sciences Corp.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

