The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Adobe, Danaher, Equinor, Advanced Micro Devices, and Automatic Data Processing

Top Analyst Reports for Adobe, Danaher, Equinor and Others

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe Inc., Danaher Corp., and Equinor ASA. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Adobe shares have bit hard in the ongoing market pullback, with the stock down -33.4% in the year-to-date period vs. -24% decline for the Zacks Tech sector and -13.8% decline for the S&P 500 index. Driving this weakness is the sentiment shift against software and other Tech stocks in the current Fed tightening cycle.

That said, Adobe is a highly profitable company with a market dominant position in its core business that sets it up to rebound strongly once conditions stabilize. The company's Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are helping it drive top-line growth. Additionally, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps remain major positives.

Further, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand, strong Acrobat adoption and improving average revenue per user remain tailwinds. We remain optimistic about Adobe's market position, compelling product lines, persistent innovation and solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud.



Further, the company's strong balance sheet remains another positive. Yet, lower end-market demand and high acquisition expenses remain major overhangs.



(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>>)



Danaher shares have declined -5.8% over the past year against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry's decline of -19.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that company's cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes are likely to be concerning.



The company is poised to benefit from Danaher Business System ("DBS"), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits and product innovation in the quarters ahead. The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits for the second quarter.



(You can read the full research report on Danaher here >>>)



Shares of Equinor have outperformed the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry over the past year (+56.6% vs. +16.9%). The company is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In 2021, the company completed 21 exploration wells, with 8 commercial discoveries.



To combat climate change, the company is investing actively in renewable energy projects, comprising power generation from solar and wind energy. This reflects the firm's strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Given these tailwinds, Equinor is considered a preferred energy company to own now.



(You can read the full research report on Equinor here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Automatic Data Processing, Inc..



