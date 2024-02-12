The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Acushnet, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Universal Technical Institute and Corsair

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 12, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Acushnet GOLF, Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL, Carnival CCL, Universal Technical Institute UTI and Corsair Gaming CRSR.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks to Gain as Consumers Feel Confident About the Economy

Americans are at the moment upbeat about economic growth as the jobs market looks firm and inflation continues to cool down. Consumers now expect better business conditions to prevail in the near term and are willing to open up their wallets as they remain confident about their well-being. Consumers’ sentiments brightened across all age groups as steady economic progress squashed recession fearmongering.

The Conference Board stated that the consumer confidence index has recently jumped to its highest level in two years. The gauge of confidence increased to 114.8 in January from December’s revised figure of 108. Consumer sentiment improved across all ages, but it was maximum among consumers 55 and above.

The survey further conveyed that the gauge of the present business scenario soared to its highest level since March 2020, and the future measure of business conditions rose to a six-month high.

Additionally, the consumer sentiment index of the University of Michigan came in at 78.8 last month, falling from 69.7 in the prior month. The index has hit its highest level since July 2021 and is up 21.4% from last year. The index has now posted its largest increase, on a two-month basis, since 1991, per the survey’s director Joanne Hsu.

The index has surged more than 60% from the record low in June 2022. Encouragingly, the survey’s outlook on inflation for the current year dropped to 2.9% from December’s reading of 3.1%.

Hence, consumers are more self-assured about their financial conditions, and with prices of essential commodities and services ebbing, consumer spending is all set to pick up. It had, in reality, already risen substantially during the holiday shopping season (read more: 5 Stocks to Gain From Healthy End-of-Year Retail Sales).

Now, with consumer outlays increasing, consumer discretionary stocks are positioned to benefit. The demand for discretional products and services is expected to improve, which calls for investing in stocks such as Acushnet, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Carnival, Universal Technical Institute and Corsair Gaming.

These stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) as well as a VGM Score of A or B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth, and M for Momentum, and the score is a weighted combination of these three metrics. Such a score allows you to eliminate the negative aspects of stocks and select winners. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Acushnet designs, develops, manufactures and distributes golf products. Acushnet has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOLF’s current-year earnings has moved up 0.3% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 8%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises is a cruise company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s current-year earnings has moved up 5.1% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 40.5%.

Carnival operates as a cruise and vacation company. Carnival has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s current-year earnings has moved up 9.9% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current quarter is 67.3% (read more: 2 Top Cruise Stocks Worth a Buy in February).

Universal Technical Institute provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing. Universal Technical Institute has a Zacks Rank #1 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UTI’s current-year earnings has moved up 12.7% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 376.9%.

Corsair Gaming designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems. Corsair Gaming has a Zacks Rank #2 and a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRSR’s next-year earnings has moved up 2.6% over the past 60 days. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 216.7%.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acushnet (GOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.