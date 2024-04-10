The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, Salesforce, General Electric, The TJX Companies and UBS Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 10, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Salesforce, Inc. CRM, General Electric Co. GE, The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX and UBS Group AG UBS.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, Salesforce and General Electric

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc., Salesforce, Inc. and General Electric Co. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



AbbVie's shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+16.3% vs. +15%) on the back of optimism about the company's portfolio of new drugs.



Newer products, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are performing extremely well, bolstered by approval in new indications, which should support top-line growth in the next few years. AbbVie has several early/mid-stage candidates that have the potential to drive long-term growth. Though revenues declined in 2023, AbbVie expects to return to robust sales growth in 2025.



However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira's biosimilar erosion, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and weakness in fillers. Estimates have risen slightly ahead of Q1 earnings. AbbVie has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



Shares of Salesforce have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+57.8% vs. +44%). The company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line.



Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. The buyout of Slack has positioned the company as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing versus Microsoft Teams. Salesforce's strategy of continuously expanding generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space.



However, stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Also, softening IT spending amid the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties could hurt its growth prospects.



General Electric shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+66.2% vs. +11.3%) reflecting the value unlocked by the company's restructuring. The company has been witnessing strength in its Aerospace business, driven by robust demand for commercial engines and services. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



General Electric's portfolio reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. GE Aerospace's shareholder-friendly policies are also encouraging. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past six months.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which might affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions in the defense market continue to take a toll on its operations. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The TJX Companies, Inc. and UBS Group AG.

