The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, PepsiCo, Oracle, HSBC Holdings and The Progressive

Chicago, IL – December 28, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AbbVie Inc. ABBV, PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, Oracle Corp. ORCL, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC and The Progressive Corp. PGR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo and Oracle

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc., PepsiCo, Inc. and Oracle Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



AbbVie shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+21.4% vs. +13.0%) reflecting the company's robust drug pipeline. The company has successfully expanded labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. It has several new drugs in its portfolio, which have the potential to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.



Skyrizi and Rinvoq have established outstanding launch trajectories bolstered by the approval of new indications. It has several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential. Allergan's acquisition has diversified AbbVie's revenue base into new therapeutic areas, enhancing its long-term growth potential.



However, there are concerns about long-term sales growth once Humira generics enter the U.S. market. Increasing competition from newer therapies is hurting Imbruvica's sales. Slowing consumer demand due to economic pressures is affecting aesthetics franchise sales.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Shares of PepsiCo have gained +6.9% over the past year, modestly lagging Coke's +9.5% gain, but handily outperforming the broader market's -21.2% decline. The company's revenues and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in the third quarter. This marked the 17th straight quarter of sales beat.



PepsiCo benefits from the resilience and strength of global beverage and convenient food businesses. It expects to benefit by delivering convenience, variety and value proposition to customers through its brands. It raised its revenue view for 2022.



However, PepsiCo witnessed margin pressures in the third quarter driven by impacts of supply-chain disruptions and inflationary labor, transportation and commodity costs. PEP anticipates incremental input cost inflation for the balance of 2022. Adverse currency rates also remain headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>>)



Shares of Oracle have declined -8.8% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's decline of -31.0%. The company is spending high on product enhancements, especially toward the cloud platform, and is likely to limit margin expansion. The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2023 non-GAAP operating expenses to jump 18.3% over fiscal 2022.



Nevertheless, Oracle's second-quarter fiscal 2023 results benefitted from strength in infrastructure and applications cloud businesses. Solid adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM), bodes well.



Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is anticipated to drive the top line. Oracle expects total cloud growth, including Cerner, to grow from 43% to 47% in USD for the next quarter. Partnerships with Accenture and Microsoft are helping Oracle win new clientele.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include HSBC Holdings plc and The Progressive Corp..

