The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, NIKE, BHP Group, CME Group and Block

Chicago, IL – December 8, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AbbVie Inc. ABBV, NIKE, Inc. NKE, BHP Group Ltd. BHP, CME Group Inc. CME and Block, Inc. SQ.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, NIKE and BHP

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc., NIKE, Inc. and BHP Group Ltd. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+8.6% vs. +4.9%). The company has several new drugs in its portfolio with the potential to drive the top line and make up for lost Humira revenues.



Newer products, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are performing extremely well, bolstered by approval in new indications, which should support top-line growth in the next few years. The company has several early/mid-stage candidates that have potential to drive long-term growth.



Though revenues are expected to decline in 2023, AbbVie expects to return to robust sales growth in 2025. However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira’s loss of exclusivity, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and economic pressure on Juvederm sales.



Shares of NIKE have outperformed the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry over the past six months (+10.1% vs. +4.7%). Continued progress on Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy, compelling product innovation and digital leadership have been drivers for the company.



This aided retail sales across Nike Direct and wholesale businesses in first-quarter fiscal 2024. The digital business has been gaining from robust consumer trends, including momentum in the NIKE mobile app led by improved traffic and increased member buying frequency. The company posted top and bottom-line growth in first-quarter fiscal 2024.



Backed by solid consumer momentum, a robust innovation pipeline and strong inventory, management provided a solid outlook for fiscal 2024. However, NIKE has been witnessing gross margin pressures owing to the rising inflation. Elevated demand creation expenses lead to higher SG&A expenses.



Shares of BHP have gained +5.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry’s gain of +11.4%. The company’s fiscal 2024 iron ore production guidance is 254-264.5 Mt, indicating 1% year-over-year growth at the midpoint. Production of copper is expected to be 1,720-1,910 kt (5.7% year-over-year growth at the midpoint) and nickel at 77-87 kt (2.5%).



Iron ore prices have been low on weak demand in China. Hopes of a pickup in demand in China, owing to a fresh round of stimulus measures for boosting its struggling property sector have lifted prices lately. Going forward, iron ore prices will be supported by demand in the automotive sector, infrastructure and housing market.



Copper and nickel prices will be fueled by demand for electric vehicles. BHP’s investment in projects with a focus on future--facing commodities like copper, nickel and potash will aid growth. Efforts to make operations more efficient through technology will aid earnings.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include CME Group Inc. and Block, Inc.

