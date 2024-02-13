The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, Applied Materials, American Express, Centene and Aspen

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 13, 2024 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AbbVie Inc. ABBV, Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, American Express Company AXP, Centene Corp. CNC and Aspen Technology, Inc. AZPN.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for AbbVie, Applied Materials and American Express

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc., Applied Materials, Inc. and American Express Company. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

AbbVie shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the last six months (+14.4% vs. +10.0%), reflecting the company's robust line-up of new drugs and stacked pipeline.

However, events like the loss of exclusivity of Humira, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and economic pressure on Juvederm sales are major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)

Applied Materials shares have modestly outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment – Wafer Fabrication industry over the past year (+59.5% vs. +52.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s strengthening subscription business and its applied global services segment have helped its business. Also, the company’s foray into artificial intelligence and ICAPS should further solidify its position going forward. A diversified portfolio and strong services business remain its key growth drivers.

Yet, weakness in leading-edge foundry logic and NAND is a major headwind. Also, weak demand and inflationary pressure have continued to ail.

(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)

Shares of American Express have outperformed the Zacks Financial – Miscellaneous Services industry over the six months (+27.9% vs. +13.9%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s new products, new agreements and alliances, and consumer spending on T&E have helped boost its revenue.

However, increasing services and interest expenses are likely to put a pressure on its margins.

(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Centene Corp. and Aspen Technology, Inc.

