The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Abbott, T-Mobile US, Intuit, Analog Devices and The Progressive

Top Stock Reports for Abbott Laboratories, T-Mobile and Intuit

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories, T-Mobile US, Inc. and Intuit Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Abbott shares have declined -6.5% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry's decline of -31.0%. The company's pediatric Nutrition sales reported a 4.4% year-over-year decline on an organic basis which has negatively impacted by a voluntary recall of certain powder formulas manufactured at one of Abbott's U.S. plants.

However, barring the Nutrition segment, the company registered organic sales growth across all its core operating segments. Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were led by rapid testing products. Within Diabetes Care, the company has been in the limelight for developments in its flagship, sensor-based continuous glucose monitoring system, FreeStyle Libre. Within Adult Nutrition, the company gained from the strong performance of Ensure and Glucerna brands.

T-Mobile shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the year-to-date basis (+16.0% vs. +6.7%). The company is on track to complete the Sprint customer network migration mid-year and decommissioning by the year-end. It is expanding its Home Internet pilot extensively while preparing to launch the 5G Home Internet service. Its Extended Range 5G covers 315 million people or 95% of Americans. The Ultra Capacity 5G covers 225 million people and nearly 85% of T-Mobile's customers.

About 45% of postpaid customers are using a 5G phone, and 5G devices account for more than half of the total network traffic. However, it operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market. Low-priced plans for consumers and small enterprises have not improved the bottom line. Promotional activities to lure customers from rivals hurt its profitability.

Intuit shares have declined -22.1% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry's decline of -15.4%. The company's near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.

However, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company's lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains positive. Moreover, the company's strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Analog Devices, Inc.. and The Progressive Corp..



