The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights : Eli Lilly, Nike, Micron Technology, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, and Valero Energy

Shares of Eli Lilly have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+29.6% vs. +19.2%). Lilly boasts a solid portfolio of core drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. The Zacks analyst believes that Lilly's revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others.

It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. It has an exciting pipeline of potential new medicines including tirzepatide for type II diabetes and donanemab for early Alzheimer's disease. Both candidates have multibillion dollar sales potential.



However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug, Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds.



Nike shares have declined -10.2% over the past year against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry's decline of -10.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Nike's shares have declined in the past year on headwinds related to supply chain constraints. Declines in Greater China and APLA, and the ongoing impacts of supply chain headwinds in the marketplace partly hurt the company's revenues in second-quarter fiscal 2022.



Nike expects volatility in fiscal 2022 due to disruptions caused by the COVID-variants. However, the company's product innovation, brand strength and scale of operations should continue to drive digital sales. It remains on track to deliver on its fiscal 2025 outlook.



Shares of Micron have underperformed the S&P 500 index in the year-to-date period (-18.7% vs. -10.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Micron's near-term profitability is likely to be hurt by its planned salary hikes. Additionally, higher levels of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Soft server demand from several enterprise original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers is also a concern.



However, Micron has already witnessed growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) cellular network adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and wireless infrastructure.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, and Valero Energy Corp.



