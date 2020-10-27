The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Zoom Video, Spectrum Brands, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Grocery Outlet and Lifetime Brands

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 27, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. SPB, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO and Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Coronavirus Cases Hit All-Time High: 5 Must-Buy Stocks

Governments across the world are gradually opening the economies and relaxing shelter-in-place measures but fears related to coronavirus are only increasing. The United States set a record for new single-day coronavirus cases on Oct 24. This has once again raised fears in the minds of millions. The fears of coronavirus flaring up further may not be unwarranted, as there is still no sign of a vaccine to treat the deadly virus.

New cases of coronavirus are surging in almost all the states across the United States. Although another lockdown is quite unlikely as the economy needs to get back on its feet, it won’t come as a surprise if people once again start confining themselves to their homes. However, amid this uncertainty, a few businesses found an opportunity to cash in on during the pandemic, while most are still bleeding.

Coronavirus Cases Hit a New High

The United States reported more than 83,757 fresh cases of coronavirus on Oct 24, the highest single day spike in infections. The earlier record was set on Jul 16, when the country reported 77,362 cases.

The death toll in the United States has reached 223,995, according to data from John Hopkins University, which is another reason to worry. This has seen some states once again tightening restrictions. Meanwhile, the quest for a vaccine ran into trouble once again last week after one of the volunteers for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine died in Brazil last week.

Braving the Pandemic

There’s a sea change in the pre- and post-pandemic world. Work and learn from home have become the new culture, while social distancing has changed business completely. Moreover, social distancing measures have made people more self-reliant and are keeping them indoors.

Although most sectors have taken a beating, shelter-in-place stocks are particularly taking advantage of the situation. The technology and consumer discretionary sectors are the two major beneficiaries of this pandemic. The Technology Select Sector SPDR has returned 36.5% in the past six months, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR’s has returned 38.6% in over the same time frame.

Dependence on technology during the lockdown period and stockpiling on fears of the virus spreading gave a big boost to these two sectors. With demand for essential goods surging during the lockdown, companies dealing in consumer staples and discretionary witnessed a massive push thus aiding their profits.

Our Choices

It won’t come as a surprise if people once again start stockpiling on fears of the virus spreading. Given this situation it would be prudent to invest in shelter-in-place stocks.

Zoom Video has been benefiting from the work-from-home and online learning wave. Zoom uses AI to schedule video meetings and for a host of other things such as organizing attendee details and transcripting details.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 95.3% over the past 60 days. The company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Spectrum Brands Holdings offers a portfolio of leading brands in several product categories like residential locksets, plumbing, electric shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, and lawn, garden and home pest control products and repellents.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 26.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.5% over the past 60 days. Spectrum Brands has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is a value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. The company offers products principally under Ollie’s, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s Army, Real Brands Real Cheap!, Real Brands! Real Bargains!, Sarasota Breeze, Steelton Tools, American Way and Commonwealth Classics.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 54.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.4% over the past 60 days. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a Zacks Rank #2.

Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products that are sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 54.4%. Its shares have advanced 1.3% over the past three months. Grocery Outlet has a Zacks Rank #2.

Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 53.3%. Lifetime Brands’ shares have gained 69.3% in the past three months. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.