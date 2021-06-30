The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Zoom Video, Digital Turbine, Atlassian and Pinterest

For Immediate Release

4 Cloud Stocks to Buy Amid Accelerating Digital Transformation

Cloud-based solution-providing companies are benefiting from continued demand for digital transformation. Growth prospects are alluring primarily owing to rapid adoption of software-as-a-service (SaaS), which offers a flexible and cost-effective delivery method of applications.

It also cuts down on the deployment time compared to legacy systems. Moreover, SaaS attempts to deliver applications to any user, anywhere, anytime and on any device.

Furthermore, the space is gaining from the changing consumer preferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic. High demand for SaaS owing to the heightening need for remote working, learning and diagnosis software as well as cybersecurity applications has been a major driving factor amid the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The shelter-in-place orders have fueled demand for remote project collaborations, video conferencing, online classes, data storage, gaming, and e-commerce shopping. Such services are easily available with the help of cloud computing technology.

Moreover, big data has become one of the biggest assets for the healthcare industry. Storing and managing an enormous amount of data is of utmost importance, and cloud computing firms are emerging as key players in this regard.

Also, growing usage of cloud-based services is aggravating security lapses, inducing risks of hacking and phishing mails in the garb of coronavirus as the subject content. In addition, usage of own devices and equipment that are not properly configured or can be infected with malware during teleworking or accessing information to and fro from cloud raises possibilities of security breaches for enterprises. This is driving demand for cloud-based security service solutions.

With demand for cloud-based solutions shooting up, enterprises are turning to software companies for providing the digital infrastructure they need to keep up with the online world.

Considering the healthy growth prospects of cloud-focused tech companies, it makes sense to invest in this space for long-term gains.

How to Pick the Right Stocks?

It is difficult to pick the right stocks from a wide range of available investment opportunities.

This is where the Zacks Stock Screener comes in handy. With the help of this screener, we have filtered four stocks that are incredible for investment right now. These stocks carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Also, the stocks have a Growth Score of A or B. Per Zacks' proprietary methodology, stocks with such favorable combinations offer solid investment opportunities.

Our Picks

Investors may buy Zoom Video Communications which provides a video-first communications platform worldwide. The company continues to add a record number of subscribers and expand its enterprise customer base amid the pandemic-induced remote-working and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability make Zoom Video's software popular among customers.

Furthermore, this Zacks Rank #1 company's efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, and the launch of hardware and solutions like Zoom From Home, Zoom Phone Appliances and Zoom Events will likely help expand its clientele.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings moved 27% north to $4.66 per share in the past 30 days. The stock has a Growth Score of A and an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.6%.

We also suggest investing in Digital Turbine that offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company is riding on accretive acquisitions like MobilePosse, AdColony and Fyber, as well as the solid adoption of SingleTap. Moreover, strong international growth is a key catalyst.

Digital Turbine sports a Zacks Rank #1 and a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.56 per share, having been revised 25.8% upward in the past 30 days. It has an estimated long-term earnings rate of 50%.

Atlassian, a global leader and innovator in the enterprise collaboration and workflow software space, is also worth betting on. The company is gaining from the rising demand for remote-working tools amid the pandemic-led restrictions and social-distancing measures.

Atlassian is poised to grow on the massive digitalization of work in organizations, big or small. Apart from this, integration with leading applications like Slack, Dropbox, and Adobe, along with partnerships with the likes of Amazon's AWS and Microsoft, will likely expand the Atlassian paying user base.

This Zacks #2 Ranked stock has a Growth Score of A. The consensus mark for its fiscal 2022 earnings has moved up 14 cents to $1.40 per share in 60 days' time. The long-term expected earnings growth for the stock is pegged at 22.5%.

Investors can count on Pinterest too. This San Francisco-based social networking company is benefiting from user base expansion on the pandemic-induced restrictions and social-distancing measures. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts.

Furthermore, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a driver for the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants get on Pinterest.

This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2021 earnings has remained unchanged at 97 cents per share in the past seven days, reflecting a year-over-year surge of approximately 131%.

