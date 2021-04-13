The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Wynn Resorts, Bally's Corp, Caesars Entertainment, Monarch Casino & Resort and PlayAGS

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 13, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN, Bally's Corporation BALY, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI and PlayAGS, Inc. AGS.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Gambling Stock Roundup: New Acquisition Edition

Performance of Gaming stocks was dismal over the past week with the industry declining 0.5%, against the Zacks S&P 500 composite's growth of 1.3%. Dismal visitation due to the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the industry.

Recap of Last Week's Most Important Stories

Wynn Resorts Announces Partnership With Minute Media

Wynn Resorts’ WynnBET recently announced a multi-year content marketing and affiliate partnership with a global technology and digital publishing platform — Minute Media. The platform owns and operates a diverse network of brands including like The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, and The Big Lead.

Per the agreement, WynnBET will open technology platform to create story-driven content backed by Minute Media's wide range of brands, media personalities and athlete influencers. Notably, the companies will collaborate to produce targeted sports, entertainment as well as lifestyle video and audio content that will educate bettors using insight from WynnBET's expert bookmakers.

Wynn Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bally's Concludes MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa Acquisition

Bally's Corp. has completed the buyout of MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa from Caesars Entertainment. The property has nearly 418 slots, 17 tables, 438 hotel rooms and roughly 14,000 square feet of flexible convention, meeting & exhibition space.

George Papanier, president and CEO of Bally's Corporation, said "MontBleu is a premier entertainment asset that is commensurate with the iconic Bally's brand, and advances our ongoing portfolio diversification strategy."

Bally's currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Wynn Resorts' WynnBET Expands Mobile Sports Book Footprint

Wynn Resorts' WynnBET recently opened its mobile sports book in Indiana, reflecting its constant focus on expanding presence. Notably, this marks WynnBET mobile sports book launch in a fifth state.

Ever since, the first launch in New Jersey in July 2020, WynnBET has expanded its footprint to Colorado in December 2020, Michigan in January 2021, Virginia in March 2021, and Indiana in April 2021. WynnBET also has access opportunities in Iowa, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, and Tennessee, subject to approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

Price Performance

In the past five trading sessions, shares of Monarch Casino & Resort have appreciated the most. Moreover, shares of PlayAGS have gained the highest in the past six months.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for "stay at home" technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ballys Corporation (BALY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.