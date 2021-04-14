The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Whirlpool Corp, Olympic Steel, KB Home, Dillard's and HCA Healthcare

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 14, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Whirlpool Corporation WHR, Olympic Steel, Inc. ZEUS, KB Home KBH, Dillard’s, Inc. DDS and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Growth Stocks with Tailwinds

The first-quarter earnings season kicks off with the big banks this week, and technology companies will follow soon thereafter.

While the mood on Wall Street appears muted because of the pause in J&J's vaccine rollout, all signs currently point to a strong rebound in the economy. We have already seen reports about manufacturing and construction activity picking up and the services segment getting back to hiring. And although it was feared that the chip shortage would hit autos, that problem has also retreated to the rear view.

Most importantly, earnings estimate revisions continue to move higher, sometimes in big leaps — and that is always followed by appreciation in share prices.

So even if the inoculation period takes longer than expected, 2021 still promises to be a great year for companies, stocks and investors.

Finding winners before the earnings season is easy using Zacks proprietary methodology. Just go for Buy or Hold-ranked stocks with a positive earnings surprise prediction (ESP), and bingo!

The ESP assumes that the most recent estimate is the most accurate, since it includes the latest factors that can have a bearing on the results. And the difference between the consensus and the most accurate estimate (earnings ESP) is an indication of the positive or negative surprise. And a positive surprise is usually met with appreciation in share price.

But you may want to be more selective to increase your chances of success. In that case, you could add more criteria, as I've done here-

Whirlpool Corp.

Whirlpool is one of the world's largest manufacturers of home appliances such as laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, and mixers. The company manufactures products in 14 countries and markets products in nearly every country around the world.

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Value Score A

Growth Score A

Momentum Score B

Industry: Household Appliances (top 18%)

2021 revenue and earnings growth 4.6% and 9.2%, respectively

2021 earnings estimate up 4.8% in last 90 days

2022 estimate up 0.3% in the last 90 days

Earnings ESP for March 2021 quarters 1.39% (Earnings report date Apr 21)

Shares are up 31.6% year to date

Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, and aluminum products. The company's CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of pressure parts for the electric utility industry.

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Value Score A

Growth Score A

Momentum Score F

Industry: Steel - Producers (top 6%)

2021 revenue and earnings growth 44.3% and 808.1%, respectively

2021 earnings estimate up 138.2% in last 90 days

2022 estimate up 46.3% in the last 90 days

Earnings ESP for March 2021 quarters 8.11% (Earnings report date May 7)

Shares are up 113.6% year to date

KB Home

One of California's largest homebuilders, KB Home focuses on attached and detached single-family homes, town homes and condominiums on acquired or developed lands. It targets first time, move-up and active adult home buyers.

Zacks Rank #1

Value Score A

Growth Score B

Momentum Score C

Industry: Building Products - Home Builders (top 24%)

2021 revenue and earnings growth 43.6% and 74.8%, respectively

2021 earnings estimate up 28.1% in last 90 days

2022 estimate up 26.6% in the last 90 days

Earnings ESP for March 2021 quarter 7.47% (Earnings report date Jun 23)

Shares are up 46.4% year to date

Dillard’s

Dillards is a large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings with 250 namesake outlets and 32 clearance centers across 29 states.

Zacks Rank #2

Value Score A

Growth Score A

Momentum Score D

Industry: Retail - Regional Department Stores (top 21%)

2022 (ending Jan) revenue and earnings growth 27.5% and 200.0%, respectively

2022 earnings estimate up 33.2% in last 90 days

2023 estimate up 147.7% in the last 90 days

Earnings ESP for March 2021 quarter 6.49% (Earnings report date Jun 23)

Shares are up 60.2% year to date

HCA Healthcare

HCA is the largest non-governmental operator of acute care hospitals in the U.S. with 185 hospitals including 178 general, five psychiatric and two rehabilitation hospitals. It also operates 121 freestanding surgery centers and 21 freestanding endoscopy centers. Its business is spread across 20 states and England.

Zacks Rank #2

Value Score B

Growth Score B

Momentum Score F

Industry: Medical - Hospital (top 21%)

2021 revenue and earnings growth 6.1% and 15.9%, respectively

2021 earnings estimate up 6.3% in last 90 days

2022 estimate up 10.3% in the last 90 days

Earnings ESP for March 2021 quarter 6.97% (Earnings report date Apr 22)

Shares are up 16.6% year to date

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dillards, Inc. (DDS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



KB Home (KBH): Get Free Report



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.