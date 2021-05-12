The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Webster Financial, BancorpSouth Bank, New York Community Bancorp, Independent Bank and PNC Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 12, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Webster Financial Corporation WBS, BancorpSouth Bank BXS, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. NYCB, Independent Bank Corp. INDB and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

M&As in the Banking Sector Jump: Will the Trend Continue?

Deal activities have come roaring back in the banking sector, with April alone accounting for 19 M&A announcements. Per the S&P Global Market Intelligence report, this is the most number of deals in a single month since January 2020 before the coronavirus mayhem began.

Thus, total number of M&As announced so far through Apr 30, 2021 was 53, up from 43 during the same period last year. Further, total deal value summed $24.8 billion, with $13.6 billion worth of deals announced just in April 2021. During the same period in 2020, total deal value was $6.5 billion.

Moreover, out of the total 19 deals announced in April, six were megadeals (transactions with announced deal values of at least $500 million). This brought the total number of megadeals so far in 2021 to eight compared with only six such transactions in all of 2020 and 12 in 2019.

Recap of Major Deal Announced in April

M&As have become a priority for the U.S. banks as COVID-19 impact on the economy continues to hurt loan demand. This, along with lower interest rates, is likely to hamper banks' financials in the near term.

In one of the largest merger-of-equals deals since January 2020, on Apr 19, Webster Financial announced an all-stock deal to acquire Sterling Bancorp for $5.14 billion. The transaction is expected to strengthen its commercial banking, health savings and consumer and digital banking business.

Apart of this megadeal, the month saw BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bancorporation entering into a merger agreement. The all-stock deal, worth $2.82 billion, will create a leading Texas and Southeastern regional bank with a market value of more than $6 billion.

New York Community Bancorp's plan to acquire Flagstar Bancorp for $2.56 billion, and the merger agreement between Independent Bank and Meridian Bancorp, Inc. worth $1.15 billion are other notable M&As that were announced in April.

These deals are not only expected to be accretive to earnings upon completion but are also projected to results in substantial cost savings.

Will the Trend Continue?

If management commentary during first-quarter 2021 earnings calls is any indication, bank M&As will continue to take precedence for mid and small sized banks. These banks are expected to bulk up their financials to take on large regional banks amid faltering loan demand, rising technology costs and lower rates.

With excess cash available, smaller banks are ready to deploy it meaningfully and enhance shareholder value. A few banks may even announce multiple deals in the coming days. Per the CEOs of Home Bancshares Inc. and Simmons First National Corp., their respective banks are engaged in multiple deal discussions, with some being very attractive offers.

Even some of the major regional banks like PNC Financial, which in November 2020 announced the acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. for $11.6 billion, are looking out for more strategic expansion options. The company chairman, president and CEO William Demchak said, "I personally believe that we will see opportunities in smaller institutions, you know, simply because of the massive shift in technology and the costs of technology that we've seen to serve customers. So it's -- I think low rates, not a lot of loan growth, big technology costs are going to give us opportunities to -- to continue to create scale."

Some banks, though not actively looking for expansion through acquisitions, are ready to take the plunge if something very strategically compelling comes up.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the "Internet of Money" and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we're still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks' has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Webster Financial Corporation (WBS): Free Stock Analysis Report



BancorpSouth Bank (BXS): Free Stock Analysis Report



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.