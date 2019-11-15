The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney, Wells Fargo, Vale, Shopify and TELUS

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 15, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walt Disney Company DIS, Wells Fargo WFC, Vale VALE, Shopify Inc. SHOP and TELUS TU.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Disney, Wells Fargo and Vale

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walt Disney Company, Wells Fargo and Vale. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Disney’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Media Conglomerates industry year to date (35.7% vs. 38.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that Disney will benefit from its solid slate of theatrical releases in the near term.

Disney reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, driven by a solid top-line performance in the Studio Entertainment and DTC businesses. However, higher operating losses in the DTC segment and Media Networks’ operating income decline hurt profitability.

Moreover, Disney+ has gained more than 10 million subscribers within 24 hours of its launch, making it a key catalyst for the company’s prospects. However, the company anticipates higher operating losses in the DTC & International segment due to the ongoing investments. Moreover, increasing operating expenses related to domestic parks and resorts are expected to negatively impact profitability.

Shares of Wells Fargo have gained 16.3% in the past six months against Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s rise of 15.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s third-quarter earnings reflected lower net interest income, along with escalated costs and provisions, partly offset by high fee income.

Wells Fargo’s earnings surprise history remains impressive, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Though the company's investment in the businesses to enhance compliance and risk-management capability seems impressive, Wells Fargo has been slapped with several sanctions, including a cap on asset growth, which continues on the CFPB's dissatisfaction with the bank’s progress on fixing risk-management issues.

Also, rising costs curb bottom-line expansion. Recently, Wells Fargo appointed Charles W. Scharf as its second CEO post public and political outrage concerning the sales scam in 2016.

Vale’s shares have gained 2.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Basic Materials sector’s rise of 6.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is likely to incur significant expenses for remediation actions following the dam failure.

Vale’s third quarter-2019 earnings and revenues both improved from the prior-year quarter but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. The company trimmed 2019 iron ore and pellets sales guidance to 307-312 Mt. Lower commodity prices owing to a slowing global economy and trade dispute remain headwinds. Revenues in fiscal 2019 will be lower thanks to suspended operations following the Brumadinho disaster.

Nevertheless, Vale strives to deliver the highest possible margins by focusing on product line, improving productivity, controlling costs, better price realization, to name a few. Vale is also likely to gain from investment in projects, lower debt, efforts to ramp up coal business and transforming base metals business.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Shopify Inc. and TELUS.

Today's Stocks from Zacks' Hottest Strategies

It's hard to believe, even for us at Zacks. But while the market gained +21.9% in 2017, our top stock-picking screens have returned +115.0%, +109.3%, +104.9%, +98.6% and +67.1%.

And this outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. Over the years it has been remarkably consistent. From 2000 - 2017, the composite yearly average gain for these strategies has beaten the market more than 19X over. Maybe even more remarkable is the fact that we're willing to share their latest stocks with you without cost or obligation.

See Them Free>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.