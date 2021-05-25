The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, PayPal, Comcast, Boeing and Target

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 25, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, The Boeing Company BA and Target Corporation TGT.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Walmart, PayPal and Comcast

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart, PayPal Holdings, and Comcast. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Walmart have modestly outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry in the last three-month period (+7.3% vs. +7.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that Walmart is gaining on rising demand for essentials amid the pandemic. Stay-at-home trends are also boosting e-commerce sales, which increased across all units in first-quarter fiscal 2022.

During the quarter, the top and bottom lines grew year over year, with U.S. comp sales rising for the 27th straight time. With curbs being lifted, the company's U.S. store environment is in good shape, while e-commerce also remains on the growth trajectory. To this end, Walmart's efforts to enhance deliveries are also noteworthy. Encouragingly, management raised its guidance for fiscal 2022.

However, the second-quarter earnings view suggests a decline, due to divestitures related to the International unit. Additionally, management expects supply-chain hiccups and wage cost inflation.

(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)

Shares of PayPal have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry in the last one-year period (+66.2% vs. +35.3%). In fact, the company reported strong first quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts drove the top line.

Moreover, strengthening customer engagement was a positive. Further, strong performance by Venmo and merchant services contributed well to the TPV growth. Additionally, the boom in digital payment owing to the coronavirus pandemic, remained a tailwind.

The Zacks analyst believes that growing transaction revenues of the company are likely to continue driving the top-line growth. Also, solid momentum across peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. However, intensifying competition in the digital payment market poses a serious risk to the company's market position. Also, foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns.

(You can read the full research report on PayPal here >>>)

Shares of Comcast have gained +42.2% over the past year against the Zacks Cable Television industry's gain of +36.0%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins as reflected by its first-quarter results. Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience.

Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast's Internet business. Its streaming service Peacock has gained significant tract within a short span of time and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales.

However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Theme park revenues are expected to suffer from lower footfall. Further, weakness in film business is also a headwind. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Boeing Co. and Target Corp.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It's bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is "Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?"

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it's free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.