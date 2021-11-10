The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Honeywell, Zoetis, Colgate-Palmolive and IDEXX Lab

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 1, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, Honeywell International Inc. HON, Zoetis Inc. ZTS, Colgate-Palmolive Company CL and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Walmart, Honeywell and Zoetis

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart, Honeywell, and Zoetis. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Walmart have lagged the broader market this year (up +3.5% in the year-to-date period vs. +26.5% gain for the S&P 500 index) as the market sees the company vulnerable to ongoing supply-chain issues. The Zacks analyst has a favorable outlook for the company and sees the company continuing to gain ground on the back of its omnichannel efforts.

In order to boost e-commerce sales, the company is strengthening its delivery capabilities. This, along with efforts to enhance store experience, fueled second-quarter results. Walmart also raised its fiscal 2022 guidance on the back of robust underlying market trends. The company, however, has been encountering high costs related to the ongoing pandemic, as well as increased wage expense.

Honeywell shares have gained +7.5% in the year to date period against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +15.8%. It has been dealing with high costs as well as supply chain challenges, which might stress its margins. Weakness in the defense and space businesses are likely to adversely impact its near-term results.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that the company is poised to benefit from strength in the warehouse and workflow solutions business, along with recovery in the commercial aviation business in the quarters ahead. Operational excellence initiatives, acquisitions, and strong cash flow are likely to further drive Honeywell's competency.

Shares of Zoetis have gained +34.8% over the past year against the Zacks Drugs industry’s loss of -14.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that a diversified product portfolio, global footprint and productive R&D should keep driving both top-and bottom-line growth.

Its third quarter results were driven by strong performances from its portfolio of petcare parasiticides, including Simparica Trio, as well as dermatology products. The uptake of Librela and Solensia, its new monoclonal antibody therapies for osteoarthritis pain in dogs and cats is another major positive. Development and regulatory setbacks for late-stage pipeline candidates and stiff competition in the animal health space remain major threats to the company though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Colgate-Palmolive Company and IDEXX Laboratories.

