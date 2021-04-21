The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Comcast, Broadcom, Sanofi and HSBC Holdings

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 21, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Walmart Inc. WMT, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Sanofi SNY and HSBC Holdings plc HSBC.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, Comcast and Broadcom

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart, Comcast, and Broadcom. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of Walmart have slightly underperformed the Zacks Supermarkets industry in the year to date period (-2.5% vs. -2.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from high pandemic-led demand, especially in the e-commerce channel that remained strong across all units during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021

However, high COVID-19 costs and repayment of property tax relief in the U.K. hurt the adjusted operating income in the quarter, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Further, the management's fiscal 2022 view points toward a decline in net sales, operating income and earnings per share, primarily due to divestitures. Moreover, plans to raise wages of another 425,000 frontline workers, may hurt Walmart's margins.

(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>> )

Comcast's shares have gained +21% over the last six months against the Zacks Cable Television industry's gain of +17.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins.

Also, its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast's Internet business.

Its streaming service, Peacock, has gained traction within a short span of time and has been a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, theme park revenues are expected to suffer from lower footfall and indefinite closure of Hollywood park.

(You can read the full research report on Comcast here >>> )

Shares of Broadcom have lost -2% in the past three months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry's loss of -3.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Broadcom is well-positioned to benefit from strength seen across both Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software verticals.

Robust adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in access gateway, and cable DOCSIS 3.1 products bodes well. Acceleration in 5G deployment, production ramp up and increase in radio frequency (RF) content favors prospects, going ahead.

Further, an upbeat guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on strong uptick in broadband revenues is encouraging. However, weak enterprise demand is likely to affect Brocade revenues and server storage business.

(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sanofi and HSBC Holdings.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021's Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks' top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things's exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sanofi (SNY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Walmart Inc. (WMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.