The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, PepsiCo, salesforce, Citigroup and QUALCOMM

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 11, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Visa V, PepsiCo PEP and salesforce.com CRM, Citigroup C and QUALCOMM QCOM.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Q1 Scorecard and Earnings Reports for Visa, PepsiCo and salesforce

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily provides the Q1 scorecard, in addition to featuring new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa, PepsiCo and salesforce.com. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Q1 Earnings Scorecard

For the 434 S&P 500 members that have reported Q1 results through Friday, May 8th, total earnin are down -10.6% on +1.1% higher revenues, with 67.7% beating EPS estimates and 58.3% beating revenue estimates.

The Tech and Finance sectors are having opposite effects on Q1 results. Excluding the Finance sector drag, Q1 earnings for the rest of the index would be down only -2.8% (vs. -10.6% with Finance). Other the hand, the index earnings growth picture would ben even worse once the Technology sector's relatively better results are taken out (-15.3% ex-Tech vs. -10.6% with Tech).

Estimates are still coming down, though the pace of negative revisions has eased a bit in recent days as the Q1 reporting cycle has started winding down. For Q2, S&P 500 earnings are now expected to be down -40.4%, followed by -23% in Q3 and -12.4% for Q4. Full-year 2020 earnings are currently expected to be down -22.2%.

Featured Research Reports

Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+15.1% vs. +9.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that this outperformance was driven by an expanded payments volume and processed transaction, partly offset by a decline in cross-border revenues that suffered due to spending cuts as a result of the COVID-19 fallout.

The company is likely to see a slowdown in its cross-border business due to coronavirus outbreak. Numerous acquisitions and alliances plus technology upgrades and effective marketing paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove revenues.

The acquisition of Visa Europe is a growth strategy for the long haul. Its strong capital position is another positive. However, high client incentives and expenses weigh on its operating margins.

(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>> )

Shares of PepsiCo have gained +1.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry’s fall of -10.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that adverse currency rates are likely to hurt the company’s results in 2020.

The company’s top and bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fifth straight quarter in first-quarter 2020. Results gained from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems, which helped maintain continued supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, it sees ample flexibility to meet the investment needs of its business and return cash to shareholders. However, the company withdrew its view for 2020 citing uncertainties across its geographies, retail channels and consumer behaviors due to the coronavirus outbreak. It predicts organic revenues to decline at a low single-digit rate in the second quarter.

(You can read the full research report on PepsiCo here >>> )

salesforce’s shares have lost -8.1% over the past three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s fall of -4.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR.

However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Citigroup and QUALCOMM.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Join us on Facbook: http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.