The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, Exxon Mobil, SAP, Union Pacific and Gilead Sciences

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 27, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM, SAP SE SAP, Union Pacific Corporation UNP and Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Visa, ExxonMobil and More

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa and Exxon Mobil. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Visa shares have gained +21.6% over the last six months, inline with the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry's gain of +21%. The Zacks analyst believes that numerous acquisitions and alliances have paved the way for long-term growth and consistently drove Visa's revenues.

Also, technological upgrades as well as a shift in payments to the digital modes have benefited the company. Meanwhile, the coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will drive spending, expanding the company's business volumes in turn.

However, high operating expenses stress the operating margins and ramped-up client initiatives are likely to dent the top line. Also, a sluggish cross-border business due to coronavirus looms on.

(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>> )

Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +23.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Integrated Oil industry's gain of +11.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that major discoveries in the Stabroek Block have enhanced prospects for the company's upstream businesses.

Meanwhile, Exxon Mobil's bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry leading returns, and management's track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.

Moreover, Exxon expects its capital spending for 2021 to get covered by cashflows with the assumption that Brent crude oil price will be at $50 per barrel mark. Moreover, compared to 2019, this integrated energy firm projects annual structural expense savings of $6 billion by 2023.

(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP, Union Pacific and Gilead Sciences.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Visa Inc. (V): Free Stock Analysis Report



SAP SE (SAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.