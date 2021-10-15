The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, Comcast, McDonald's, Intercontinental Exchange and State Street Corp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 15, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa Inc. V, Comcast Corporation CMCSA, McDonald's Corporation MCD, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE and State Street Corp. (STT).

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Visa, Comcast and McDonald's

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Visa, Comcast, and McDonald's. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry in the year to date period (+5.8% vs. -14.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that numerous acquisitions and alliances have paved the way for long-term growth and have consistently driven Visa’s revenues.

The shift in payments to the digital mode has proved to be a boon for the company. The coronavirus vaccine development and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will drive spending, expanding business volumes in turn.



The company remains committed to boost its shareholder value on the back of a strong cash position. High operating expenses, however, stress its operating margins. Ramped-up client incentives are also likely to dent the top line.

Comcast shares have gained +21.1% over the past year against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s gain of +17.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that a steadily growing high-speed Internet user base, solid demand for Xfinity X1 and Flex services and the newly launched Peacock ad-supported streaming service are the key catalysts for growth.

Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price has led to improving customer wins and experience. Pandemic-led increased media consumption, and the resulting work-from-home and online-learning wave bode well for Comcast’s Internet business. The company, however, continues to suffer from video and voice customer loss due to cord-cutting and stiff competition from Netflix.

Shares of McDonald's have gained +8.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Restaurants industry’s gain of +2.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that McDonald's efforts to strengthen its position through various sales initiatives bode well.

The company's increased focus on drive-thru, delivery & take-away is another major tailwind. McDonald’s launched its first-ever loyalty program in the United States. More than 80% of the company’s restaurants across 100 markets globally provide delivery. It has been making every effort to drive growth in international markets. The company’s results in the upcoming quarters, however, are likely to be impacted by the pandemic-related woes.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intercontinental Exchange and State Street Corp.

