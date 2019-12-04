The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Visa, AT&T, Coca-Cola, American Express and Kimberly-Clark

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 4, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Visa V, AT&T T, Coca-Cola KO, American Express AXP and Kimberly-Clark KMB.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Visa, AT&T and Coca-Cola

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa, AT&T and Coca-Cola. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Visa’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry year to date (+37.8% vs. +41%). The Zacks analyst believes that numerous acquisitions and alliances plus technology upgrades and effective marketing have paved the way for long-term growth and consistent increase in revenues.

Shift in payments to new methods such as mobile, cards, online and via wearables paves way for long term growth. The acquisition of Visa Europe is a long-term growth strategy for the company. Its international business has been expanding and adds diversification benefits. Its strong capital position is another positive.

However, high client incentives and expenses weigh on its operating margin. Also, adverse foreign exchange volatility imparts instability to the company’s earnings.

Shares of AT&T have gained 4.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s rise of 2.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that AT&T’s three-year financial framework is likely to drive significant improvement in margins and bottom-line growth with sustained investments and debt reduction.

It aims to deploy a standards-based, nationwide mobile 5G network in early 2020. AT&T’s 5G Evolution technology is live in more than 200 markets, and is expected to reach more than 400 markets by the end of 2019. The company anticipates gaining a competitive edge over rivals through edge computing services.

However, AT&T is witnessing a steady decline in linear TV subscribers and legacy services. Its wireline division is facing loss in access line due to competitive pressure from VoIP service providers. As the company tries to woo customers with discounts, freebies and cash credits, margin pressures tend to soar.

Coca-Cola's shares have gained 7.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry's rise of 1.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s focus on consumer-centric innovation, solid core brand performance and improved execution in the marketplace is aiding performance.

These also bolstered its quarterly performances as evident from its ninth straight sales beat in third-quarter 2019. While earnings were in line with estimates in the quarter, the company still registered positive earnings surprise in eight of the last 10 quarters.

Additionally, revenues improved year over year on strength across all segments as well as growth in volume and price/mix. Innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus area, which led to the expansion of retail value share. However, it expects adverse currency rates to significantly mar results in 2019 and beyond.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Express and Kimberly-Clark.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.