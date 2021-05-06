The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth, PayPal, NextEra Energy, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Anheuser-Busch InBev

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 6, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for UnitedHealth, PayPal and NextEra

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group, PayPal Holdings, and NextEra Energy. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

Shares of UnitedHealth have outperformed the Zacks Medical Insurance industry in the last one-year period (+41.5% vs. +37%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company remains well poised to gain from its government business. A sturdy balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation have both contributed to a solid capital position.

Meanwhile, the top line has benefited from new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its numerous acquisitions also bode well. Further, a strong 2021 view buoys investor optimism on the stock. However, the company is witnessing a slowdown in international and commercial businesses.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>> )

PayPal shares have gained +24.6% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Software industry's loss of -7.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from a robust growth in total payments volume on the back of increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company's platform is a major positive.

Meanwhile, accelerating transaction revenues are likely to continue driving revenues. However, increasing credit loss reserves due to macroeconomic projections on account of the ongoing pandemic is concerning. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.

(You can read the full research report on PayPal here >>> )

Shares of NextEra have lost -9.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Electric Power industry's gain of +4.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that NextEra is on course to achieve its long-term growth objectives despite the pandemic, on the back of solid execution of organic projects, expansion of natural gas pipelines and strategic acquisitions.

Also, the company has ample liquidity to meet the current obligations. However, its nature of business is subject to complex federal, state, as well as other regulations. Moreover, if the planned nuclear plant outages last longer, the company's operations and profitability might be hampered.

(You can read the full research report on NextEra here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Thermo Fisher Scientific and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It's bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is "Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?"

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it's free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



AnheuserBusch InBev SANV (BUD): Free Stock Analysis Report



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.