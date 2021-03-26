The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth Group, Sony, American Tower, Advanced Micro Devices and Gilead Sciences

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 26, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Sony Corporation SNE, American Tower Corporation AMT, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock UnitedHealthcare, Sony and American Tower

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group, Sony, and American Tower. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here >>>

UnitedHealth shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Insurance industry over the past year (+43.3% vs. +35.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company remains well poised to gain from its government business, comprising both Medicaid and Medicare Advantage.

A sturdy balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation is another positive, which has resulted in a solid capital position. This has empowered the company to engage in prudent shareholder-friendly moves through share buybacks and dividend payments.

A strong 2021 guidance instills investor confidence in the stock. However, the company is witnessing a slowdown in international and commercial business.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>> )

Sony shares have gained +31.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Audio Video Production industry's gain of +33.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that The Game & Network Services segment is benefiting from an increase in game software sales. Sony also launched its next-generation gaming console, PlayStation 5.

It is concentrating on the premium segment of the branded products market to maximize growth. It unveiled a new project for drones in the field of artificial intelligence robotics. Changes were made to Sony Group's organizational structure to boost individual businesses.

Measures to realign its business portfolio like making Sony Financial Holdings a wholly owned subsidiary are helping Sony. However, the Pictures business is facing challenges due to theater closings on account of the pandemic.

(You can read the full research report on Sony here >>> )

Shares of American Tower have gained +3.1% in the past three months against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry's gain of +5%. The Zacks analyst believes that American Tower will benefit from increased investment by wireless carriers in 4G LTE and 5G networks.

Solid business fundamentals and prudent capital-allocation strategy augur well for growth. Meanwhile, American Tower has signed a lease agreement with DISH Network to lease space at 20,000 of its communication towers. The company will receive cash lease payments from DISH Network, starting in 2022.

Its buyouts aimed to gain scale in attractive global markets is supported by a decent liquidity position. Also, tenant concentration is concerning as any consolidation or reduction in network spending adversely impact the company's top line. Stiff competition and elevated churn in certain emerging markets are worrisome.

(You can read the full research report on American Tower here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Advanced Micro Devices and Gilead Sciences.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it's poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sony Corporation (SNE): Free Stock Analysis Report



American Tower Corporation (AMT): Get Free Report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Get Free Report



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD): Get Free Report



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.