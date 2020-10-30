The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UnitedHealth Group, Adobe, Pfizer, Intel and T-Mobile US

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 30, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Adobe Inc. ADBE, Pfizer Inc. PFE, Intel Corporation INTC and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth, Adobe and Pfizer

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group, Adobe and Pfizer. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

UnitedHealth shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Insurance industry in the year to date period (+2.9% vs. -2%). The Zacks analyst believes that its numerous acquisitions bode well for its inorganic growth profile. Further, expansion of its health services segment provides significant diversification benefits.

A solid balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation not only encourage investments in business but also add shareholder value. The company’s top line has been bolstered by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings.

It's third-quarter earnings of $3.51 per share beat estimates by 17.8%, but declined 9.5% year over year as the pandemic-disrupted healthcare utilization returned closer to normalcy. However, it is witnessing a slowdown in its international operations. Commercial membership may also see attrition due to increased joblessness.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>> )

Shares of Adobe have gained +65.9% over the past year against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s rise of +31%. The Zacks analyst believes Adobe is gaining from strong demand for its creative products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth.

Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across mobile apps are major positives. Additionally, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and improving average revenue per user are tailwinds. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud.

However, lower end-market demand is a concern. Further, significant exposure in Europe is an overhang due to foreign currency headwinds. Additionally, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for margin expansion.

(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>> )

Pfizer’s shares have lost -8.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s fall of -6.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the pending merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan will make Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines.

The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth as the Lyrica loss of exclusivity (LOE) cliff will go away. Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance and Eliquis to drive sales in future quarters. The focus remains on the progress of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer beat Q3 estimates for earnings while missing the same for sales. It narrowed its 2020 guidance due to a slow pace of recovery from pandemic. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Coronavirus-related business disruption hurt sales in Q2 and Q3.

(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intel and T-Mobile US.

