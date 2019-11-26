The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: United Airlines, Civeo, Kansas City, Cracker Barrel Old and Walmart

For Immediate Release

5 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy for Thanksgiving Week

Though the week will be opening on uncertainty about trade relations between the United States and China, Thanksgiving could shower decent gains on the bourses. In recent years, trading volume on the S&P 500 over the Thanksgiving week has been roughly one-third to half of the volume in the surrounding weeks, but gains have been stellar historically.

Like every year, most Americans are now busy setting up dinner tables to enjoy celebratory meals as well as vacations with family and friends. Things have been developing favorably for consumers in terms of food inflation, gas prices and milder weather. An improving job market should add to the celebrations.

Gas prices have declined over the past two weeks, according to the Lundberg Survey. Trade war could not raise food inflation, rather less Chinese buying of some U.S. farm products like soybean made food products cheaper.

After three years of decline since 2015, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner is now unchanged from last year, but American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) survey reveals that retail turkey prices are at their lowest since 2010. Price of a 16-pound bird is now 4% lower than last year. So, one can expect copious consumption of Turkey this year.

What About Travel & Hotel Demand?

More than 55 million Americans will go on a vacation this Thanksgiving, up 2.9% year over year and the second-highest number since 2005, per AAA. Air travel will likely see the biggest increase in travel volume during the Thanksgiving holiday, as about 4.45 million Americans took to the skies, marking 4.6% growth. About 49.3 million travelers will hit the road this Thanksgiving, the highest since 2005 and 2.8% more than last year.

Car rentals have reached their highest prices on record for the Thanksgiving holiday (since 1999), at $75 per day, per AAA.To stay at AAA Two Diamond hotels, prices paid will be 1% more than last year, though average rate at the AAA Three Diamond hotels has fallen 5%. Some restaurants will offer specialized menu on Thanksgiving.

Against this backdrop, investors can bet on these top-ranked stocks this Thanksgiving week.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.

This Chicago-based carrier has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a VGM Score of A.

Civeo Corp.

The Zacks Rank #2 company is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States.

Kansas City Southern

Based in Kansas City, MO, Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the United States, Mexico and Panama. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 and VGM Score of C.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

The restaurant company operates through two brands of restaurants –Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Holler & Dash Biscuit House. It has a Zacks Rank #2 and VGM Score of A.

Walmart Inc.

The Zacks Rank #2 company operates retail stores, restaurants, discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, apparel stores, Sam’s Clubs and NeighborhoodMarkets as well as websites – walmart.com and samsclub.com. It has a VGM Score of B.

