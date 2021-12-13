The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: UNH, PG, CVS, SQ, and ABB

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 13, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, The Procter & Gamble Company PG, CVS Health Corp. CVS, Square, Inc. SQ, and ABB Ltd. ABB.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for UnitedHealth, Procter & Gamble and CVS

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, and CVS Health Corp. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of UnitedHealth have outperformed the Zacks Medical Insurance industry over the past year (+42.4% vs. +36.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that UnitedHealth's continued strong growth at Optum as well as UnitedHealthcare segments have been driving revenues. Strength in government business and a strong capital position are other positives.

This momentum is likely to continue in the years ahead, on the back of its strong market position that continues to be driven by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. Weakness in the commercial business and overvaluation concerns remain as the major concerns though.

(You can read the full research report on UnitedHealth here >>> )

Procter & Gamble shares have gained +13% in the year to date period against the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry’s gain of +3.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the nature of Procter & Gamble’s products has led to increased consumer demand for its hand soaps, detergents and surface cleaning products since the beginning of the pandemic.

PG benefited from robust top-line growth, in first-quarter fiscal 2022, across all segments on the back of robust volume, pricing and mix. Procter & Gamble’s revenues beat estimates for the sixth straight time in the quarter. Higher commodity and freight costs, however, are likely to persist and PG expects impacts of $2.1 billion from input costs and $200 million from freight costs in fiscal 2022.

(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>> )

Shares of CVS Health have gained +15.2% in the last six months against the Zacks Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry’s gain of +6.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that CVS Health’s specialty digital solutions for patients has registered a CAGR of 25% in the past two years.

Since the start of the pandemic, CVS has witnessed a significant growth in specialty orders placed digitally. The consumer-centric digital strategy has become more relevant in the current environment as people use technology more while staying indoors. Rising pressure to reduce reimbursement rates for generic drugs, disappointing retail performance, and stiff competition in the market remain as major concerns though.

(You can read the full research report on CVS Health here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Square, Inc. and ABB Ltd.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.