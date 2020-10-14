The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: TOT, Alphabet, CVX and Royal Dutch

For Immediate Release

TOTAL and Google Cloud's Solar Mapper to Drive Solar Energy Use

TOTAL SEand Alphabet’s Google Cloud have developed a unique tool, Solar Mapper, which aims to accelerate the deployment of solar panels for individuals by providing an accurate and rapid estimate of the solar energy potential of their homes. This mapper will be initially used in Europe and then worldwide.

TOTAL has been increasing renewable operations and plans to become a net-zero emission company by 2050. By 2050-end, it expects 40% sales to be generated from the renewable power generation business. The company predicts renewables and electricity to deliver a cash flow of more than $1.5 billion per year by 2025.

The acquisition of SunPower Corporation has been enabling the company to expand solar operations since 2011. TOTAL is gradually building the clean electricity generation portfolio through organic means, research and developments, acquisitions, partnerships, as well as joint ventures.

Benefits From Solar Mapper

The Solar Mapper — developed through research & development (R&D) activities — will assist TOTAL to access solar potential in individual houses and fast deploy solar panels on the roofs, in order to provide customers with more affordable and accessible solar energy.

Solar Mapper will utilize brand-new artificial intelligence algorithms that provide better results than current tools by improving the quality of the data extracted from satellite images. In France, Solar Mapper will provide more than 90% geographical coverage, allowing many more people to assess the solar potential of their homes, with greater accuracy than before.

TOTAL has been investing nearly $1 billion a year in the R&D program. A substantial amount of the same is utilized for the development of products that will help in curtailing emissions and assisting the company to achieve the emission reduction target. This innovative tool will assist TOTAL to achieve long-term emission reduction goals.

Global Scenario for Renewables

Per the International Energy Agency (“IEA”) report, net additions of renewable electricity capacity are likely to decline 13% in 2020 from 2019. This is reflective of delays in construction activity due to supply chain disruption, lockdown measures, social distancing guidelines and the emerging financing challenges.

However, IEA also forecast that renewables are expected to show their resilience in 2021, when the majority of the delayed projects are expected to come online, leading to a rebound in new installations. As a consequence, 2021 is likely to see the same level of renewable electricity capacity additions as in 2019.

The renewable energy space will offer enough growth opportunities to investors. In addition to TOTAL, oil and gas companies like Chevron Corp. and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, among others, are also investing heavily in the renewable energy space.

TOTAL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

