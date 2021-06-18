The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Toll Brothers, Taylor Morrison Home, TRI Pointe Group, Beazer Homes USA and MI Homes

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 18, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Toll Brothers Inc. TOL, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. TMHC, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. TPH, Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH and MI Homes, Inc. MHO.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks to Buy as Homebuilding Market Continues to Shine

The homebuilding market seems to be rebounding after slowing down slightly over the past couple of months. According to the latest data from Commerce Department, housing starts rose in May, indicating that despite skyrocketing lumber prices, people are interested in buying homes.

The housing market has been doing well ever since the economy reopened last year, following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This made 2020 a great year for the housing market, and after a surprising decline in April, housing starts have once again bounced back.

Housing Starts Rise in May

The Commerce Department said on Jun 16 that housing starts rose 3.6% year over year in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.572 million units. Although it missed analysts’ expectations of 1.630 units, the figure indicates growing demand for new homes.

Also, April’s figures were revised down to 1.517 million units from the earlier reported 1.569 units. Although April saw a decline, March’s 1.733 million units were the best since June 2006. The jump comes despite softwood lumber prices increasing a record 154.3% in May on a year-over-year basis. However, this proves that despite skyrocketing prices, demand for new homes continues to be on the rise.

Homebuilding Market Poised to Grow

The homebuilding market has been on a tear for over a year now. Record-low mortgage rates last year saw buyers flocking to buy new homes. Besides, the pandemic compelled many to leave crowded cities and go to thinly populated areas to maintain social distancing, spurring demand for new homes.

In fact, the homebuilding market has also been driving the construction sector. Earlier this month, the Commerce Department said that the homebuilding industry has been driving overall construction spending and supporting the economy. In April, construction spending increased 0.2% driven by increased spending on private projects such as new single-family homes. Spending on private projects grew 0.4%.

Demand for single-family homes continues to be high despite rising lumber prices and labor costs. Outlays on residential projects rose 1% in April.

Although sales of new single-family homes declined, the homebuilding sector is witnessing robust demand despite rising labor costs and lumber prices. Thus, the housing sector is set to benefit in the coming months too.

Our Choices

Demand for new homes in the United States has been on the rise owing to record-low mortgage rates and despite rising lumber prices. A jump in housing starts indicates that the homebuilding market is still going strong.

This thus makes for the right opportunity to invest in homebuilding stocks. Each of the stocks carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A or B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Toll Brothers builds single-family detached and attached home communities; master-planned luxury residential resort-style golf communities; and urban low, mid, and high-rise communities, principally on the land it develops and improves.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 68.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 8.7% over the past 30 days. The company sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B.

Taylor Morrison Home is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families as well as luxury and active adult customers.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.3% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #2 and VGM Score of B.

TRI Pointe Group is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company's operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 44.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 18.9% over the past 60 days. TRI Pointe has a Zacks Rank #2 and VGM Score of B.

Beazer Homes USA designs, builds and sells single-family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 58.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 36.4% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #1 and VGM Score of A.

MI Homes is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes. It serves a broad segment of the housing market, including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty-nester buyers.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 23.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 42.4% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #1 and VGM Score of B.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.