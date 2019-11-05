The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Thomson Reuters, CBIZ, Knoll, Copart and Yext

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 5, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ, Knoll, Inc. KNL, Copart, Inc. CPRT and Yext, Inc. YEXT.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Business Service Stocks to Buy on Solid Job Additions

The protracted trade war and slowdown in global economic growth have weighed on the U.S. manufacturing sector, but October’s payroll data showed that the service sector is still hale and hearty. Investors can take the opportunity of this positive trend and invest in fundamentally sound stocks from the business service sector that witnessed solid job additions.

October’s Job Numbers Crush Expectations

Per the U.S. Department of Labor, the country added 128,000 new jobs in October, beating the consensus estimate of 88,000. On the other hand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported on the same day that the unemployment rate rose to 3.6%. The rate was 3.5% in September and despite the 0.1% rise, unemployment is still hanging at its lowest level since 1969.

There was a sharp drop in payrolls in the manufacturing sector that lost 36,000 jobs majorly due to the strike at General Motors. But, on the brighter side, the U.S. service sector steadily added jobs. Per a report from payroll processor ADP, 125,000 jobs were added in the private sector in October.

What’s more, the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October report stated that professional jobs increased by 22,000. Hence, it is quite visible that the business service sector is doing pretty well by adding jobs consistently.

Grab These 5 Stocks Now

As the U.S. economy keeps creating new jobs in the business service sector, investors can pick solid stocks from it. These stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have a high scope of growth.

Thomson Reuters Corporationis a publicly traded company that provides news and information-based tools to professionals across the globe. Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News and Global Print are its major segments. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 61.3%, which is above the industry’s projected rally of 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.8% over the past 30 days.

Thomson Reuters has outperformed the Technology Services industry over the past one-year period (+33.7% vs -5.6%). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CBIZ, Inc.is a publicly traded company that provides professional business services, products and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.8%, which is above the industry’s projected rally of 8.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.8% over the past 60 days.

CBIZ has outperformed the Consulting Services industry over the past one-year period (+22.2% vs +15.6%).

Knoll, Inc.is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures, markets and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories and coverings for the workplace and residential markets globally. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.5%, which is above the industry’s projected rally of 12.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.9% over the past 60 days.

Knoll has outperformed the Business - Office Products industry over the past one-year period (+34.7% vs +13%).

Copart, Inc.is a publicly traded company that provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the next quarter is 21.2%, which is above the industry’s projected rally of 19.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5.1% over the past 60 days.

Copart has outperformed the Auction and Valuation Services industry quarter to date (+64.6% vs +53.4%).

Yext, Inc.is a publicly traded company that provides a knowledge engine platform for businesses to manage their cloud-based digital knowledge and synchronize it with its global network. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 28.7%, which is above the industry’s projected rally of 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 2.3% over the past 30 days.

Yext has outperformed the Technology Services industry quarter to date (+2.7% vs +0.9%).

