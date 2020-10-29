The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Thermo Fisher, SAP, BMY, NextEra and Morgan Stanley

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 29, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO,SAP SE SAP, Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY, NextEra Energy NEE and Morgan Stanley MS.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Thermo Fisher, SAP and Bristol Myers

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, SAP SE and Bristol-Myers Squibb. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Thermo Fisher shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Instruments industry in the year-to-date period (+50.6% vs. +20.6%) on the back of strong momentum in the company's Life Sciences Solutions and Specialty Diagnostics segments.

Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter with better-than-expected numbers. The company delivered an outstanding quarterly performance, leveraging on its capacity to extend support amid the pandemic. In terms of end market, pharma and biotech registered growth on robust performance in bioproduction and pharma services.

In diagnostics and healthcare, the company experienced exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 testing. A strong capital structure looks encouraging. However, the coronavirus outbreak has massively disrupted the global supply chain. One of the end markets registered loss in the third quarter, largely due to customer shutdowns in China.

(You can read the full research report on Thermo Fisher here >>> )

Shares of SAP have lost -13% over the past year against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s rise of +39.3%, with the German software giant losing big following weak cloud computing results in the Q3 report. That said, the Zacks analyst believes that SAP is poised to gain from robust uptake of S/4HANA, Fieldglass, and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions. Further, SAP's alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects.

SAP’s Q3 earnings gained from solid contribution from Sapphire Ventures. However, revenues fell on soft uptake of software licenses and support offerings. Also, lingering coronavirus crisis led business impacts dented 2020 view. Nevertheless, high demand for e-commerce, digital supply chain, Qualtrics and cloud platform solutions, limited the decline.

However, rise in investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are likely to weigh on margins in near term. Also, coronavirus crisis led reductions in business travel are anticipated to impact Concur revenues.

(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>> )

Bristol-Myers shares have lost -4.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry’s fall of -5.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the label expansion of Opdivo for first-line NSCLC should boost prospects. The addition of sales from Celgene’s drugs has boosted growth prospects.

Blockbuster immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, and blood thinner drug, Eliquis, drive growth for Bristol-Myers. Eliquis is the leading oral anti-coagulant drug and the company continues to witness growth in both Eliquis brand and the market.

Moreover, the addition of Revlimid has strengthened the oncology portfolio and fueled the top line. The company lifted its earnings guidance for 2020 in hope of a possible recovery in the second half. However, Opdivo’s performance was dismal as it faces stiff competition. Moreover, concerns will rise once Revlimid loses patent protection.

(You can read the full research report on Bristol-Myers here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NextEra Energy and Morgan Stanley.

