The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: The Procter & Gamble Company, International Business Machines Corp., and Charter Communications, Inc

Chicago, IL – February 2, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Procter & Gamble Company PG, International Business Machines Corp. IBM, and Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for P&G, IBM and Charter Communications

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time scorecard of the Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ), International Business Machines Corp. ( IBM ), and Charter Communications, Inc. ( CHTR ).

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard (as of February 1st, 2022)

Including all of this morning's results, we now have Q4 results from 184 S&P 500 members or 36.8% of the index's total membership.

Total earnings for these companies are up +34.6% from the same period last year on +18% higher revenues, with 81.5% beating EPS estimates and 78.3% beating revenue estimates.

While the Q4 growth rates represent deceleration from the pace seen in the first three quarters of the year, which is in-line with what was expected all along. The beats percentages are in-line with what we saw in the preceding period, but otherwise below what we saw in the first half of the year.

For Q4 as a whole, combining the actual results that have come with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings and revenue are expected to be up +24.6% and +13.3% from the same period last year, respectively.

Today's Featured Analyst Reports

Shares of Procter & Gamble have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+27.7% vs. +13.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that PG has been gaining from the resurgence in demand for cleaning products and improved productivity.

Procter & Gamble’s products play a key role in meeting the daily health, hygiene and cleaning needs of consumers, which has been boosting the demand for its hand soaps, detergents and surface cleaning products since the beginning of the pandemic. PG’s fiscal 2022 results benefited from robust top-line growth across all segments driven by robust volume, pricing and mix. Commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs and pandemic-related woes have been stressing its margins.

(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>> )

IBM shares have gained +1.4% over the past six months against the S&P 500’s rise of +3.2%, however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that an expanding product portfolio, synergies from Red Hat acquisition and solid uptake of cloud-based digital transformation solutions are expected to boost IBM's growth prospects.

IBM is poised to gain from the spin-off of the legacy infrastructure services business as it focuses on its hybrid cloud strategy. Stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure as well as higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities remain as major headwinds for IBM.

(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>> )

Shares of Charter Communications have lost -13% in the last three months against the Zacks Cable TV industry’s loss of -7.4%. Charter persistently suffers video-subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting and stiff competition in the streaming space. A leveraged balance sheet is an added concern.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Charter continues to benefit from growth in Internet, mobile and advertising revenues. CHTR’s top-line is also gaining from an expanding user base. A spike in Internet usage due to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online-learning wave is another tailwind.

(You can read the full research report on Charter Communications here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Boeing Co. ( BA ) and Lam Research Corp. ( LRCX ).

