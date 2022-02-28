The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: The Procter & Gamble Co., Chevron Corp., Novo Nordisk A/S, FedEx Corp. and Palo Alto Networks, Inc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 28, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Procter & Gamble Co. PG, Chevron Corp. CVX, Novo Nordisk A/S NVO,FedEx Corp. FDX and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Chevron and Novo Nordisk

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), Chevron Corp. (CVX), and Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Procter & Gamble have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+22.9% vs. +11.3%). While the company has reported earnings surprises for the more than three years straight, revenues beat estimates for the seventh time in a row for second-quarter fiscal 2022.

The Zacks analyst believes that results were driven by improved productivity amid cost headwinds, along with the rising demand for cleaning products due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Management lifted its fiscal 2022 view.



It witnessed SG&A expense leverage, owing to savings from overhead and marketing expenses, and cost leverage gains due to higher sales and real estate. However, unfavorable mix, commodity cost inflation, increase in freight costs, product and packaging investments and other impacts hurt margins. It expects higher commodity and freight costs to persist in fiscal 2022.

Shares of Chevron have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+22.9% vs. +11.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that based on a slew of tailwinds, the company seems poised for further capital appreciation. The supermajor is considered one of the best placed integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production growth. America’s No. 2 energy company’s project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.



Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash generating offshore assets in Israel. In shareholder friendly moves, the integrated major recently hiked its dividend twice and revived the stock repurchase program. Consequently, Chevron is viewed as a preferred energy major to own now.

Shares of Novo Nordisk have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry in the year to date period (-11.7% vs. -7.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company continues to face pricing pressure from other players in the diabetes market which is a concern. Moreover, lower realized prices in the United States, loss of exclusivity for products and stiff competition are affecting sales.

Sales are also being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the supply challenges for Wegovy has hurt the stock. The patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk’s portfolio is concerning too.

However, its marketed drug, Ozempic, is off to a solid start. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Ozempic, Rybelsus, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of existing drugs is likely to further boost sales.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include FedEx Corp. (FDX) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW).

