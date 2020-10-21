The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Knight-Swift Transportation, Avery Dennison Corp, Winnebago Industries and Whirlpool

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 21, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX, Avery Dennison Corporation AVY, Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO and Whirlpool Corporation WHR.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Must-Buy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings Estimates

Third-quarter 2020 earnings are in full swing and market participants are watching the results closely as the last quarter was a mixed one both in terms of economic data and stock market performance.

Corporate profits in the third quarter and their guidance will be thoroughly scrutinized by financial experts and economists to gauge whether the U.S. economy will witness a V-shaped recovery this year from the coronavirus-led devastations.

Meanwhile, six companies with a favorable Zacks Rank are poised to beat earnings estimates tomorrow. This may result in an upward movement of their stock prices in the near future.

Q3 Earnings Results So Far

The third-quarter earnings season has started on a positive note though overall earnings are likely to remain negative this quarter. As of Oct 16, 49 S&P 500 companies have reported results. Total earnings of these companies are down 17.8% from the same period last year on 2.4% lower revenues, with 85.7% beating EPS estimates and 77.6% surpassing revenue estimates.

Meanwhile, for the quarter as a whole, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to decline 18.9% on 2.4% lower revenues. This would mean an improvement over an earnings decline of 22% year over year on 2.9% lower revenues, as projected before the reporting cycle.

This also implies a marked improvement over second-quarter earnings that plunged 32.3% on 9.2% lower revenues. Notably, the first-quarter earnings of companies on the S&P 500 Index were down 13.5% on 1.4% higher revenues.

Notably, overall projections for third-quarter earnings have gradually improved since July, on the reopening of a large part of the U.S. economy. Importantly, the pace of improvement has started accelerating as companies have come up with better-than-expected results. (Read More: Early Q3 Results Show Earnings Recovery in Place)

Our Top Picks

We have narrowed down our search to six stocks that are slated to release earnings results tomorrow. Each of these stocks carries a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy) and has a positive Earnings ESP. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Our research shows that for stocks with the combination of a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better and a positive Earnings ESP, the chance of an earnings beat is as high as 70%. These stocks are anticipated to appreciate after earnings releases. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The Interpublic Group of Companies provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.23% for third-quarter 2020.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of The Interpublic Group of Companies for the current year has improved 2% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Oct 21, before the opening bell.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The company has an Earnings ESP of +3.65% for third-quarter 2020.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 3.6% over the last 7 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 23.2%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Oct 21, before the opening bell.

Avery Dennison Corp. produces pressure-sensitive materials, and a variety of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% for third-quarter 2020.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Avery Dennison for the current year has improved 0.5% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Oct 21, before the opening bell.

Winnebago Industries manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles. The company has an Earnings ESP of +14.44% for fourth-quarter fiscal 2020.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Winnebago Industries for the current year (ended August 2020) has improved 0.5% over the last 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Oct 21, before the opening bell.

Whirlpool Corp. manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company has an Earnings ESP of +9.25% for third-quarter 2020.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of Whirlpool for the current year has improved 0.5% over the last 30 days. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.3%, on average. The company is set to release earnings results on Oct 21, after the closing bell.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. The (IPG): Free Stock Analysis Report



KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.