The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: The Alerian MLP ETF , The JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN , and The Global X MLP ETF

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 16, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: The Alerian MLP ETF AMLP, The JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN AMJ, and The Global X MLP ETF MLPA.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Should Income Investors Look at MLP ETFs as Inflation Spikes?

Income focused investors are now looking for assets that can deliver high yields to counter inflation. Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs) represent an attractive investment option since in addition to juicy yields, they have relatively stable cash flows and solid growth potential. Further, they benefit from rising oil prices.

MLPs are publicly traded partnerships that are involved in natural resource related activities. Most MLPs hold cash-generating assets and process or transport energy commodities under long term contracts.

They have relatively consistent cash flows, unlike exploration and production (E&P) companies, whose profits are highly correlated with commodity prices. As they do not pay taxes at the entity level, they have very attractive yields.

Further, MLPs have low correlations with many other asset classes including equities and commodities, and thus add diversification benefits to the portfolios.

MLPs come with complicated tax issues and many investors avoid investing in them only due to daunting tax requirements. They issue K-1s and further, since pipelines run through several states, investors may be required to file tax returns for all those states, in some cases.

Some of the tax complexities can be avoided by owning them in ETP form. Payouts by ETPs are reported as ordinary income on Form 1099, and therefore K-1 forms are not required.

ETFs that have more than 25% of their assets invested in MLPs are treated as C-corporations for tax purposes. The additional layer of taxation results in tracking error. However, a significant portion of the distributions is tax-deferred. MLP ETFs are therefore more suitable for taxable accounts.

ETNs do not have any tracking error as they do not hold any securities. However, investors should remember than ETNs are unsecured debt instruments and carry credit risk. MLP ETNs are more suitable for tax-advantaged accounts as their distributions are taxed at ordinary income rates.

The Alerian MLP ETF, the largest product in the space, invests in energy infrastructure MLPs involved in midstream activities. It is structured as a C-corporation and does not issue K-1s.

The JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN tracks an index comprised of midstream energy MLPs. The Global X MLP ETF invests in midstream pipelines and storage facilities. Also structured as a C-corporation, it is one of the cheapest ETFs in the space.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.