The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Intel, Verizon, Costco and Intuit

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 2, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Intel Corporation INTC, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Intuit Inc. INTU.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Tesla, Intel & Verizon

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Intel and Verizon Communications. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Tesla shares have outperformed the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry over the past year (+354.2% vs. +211.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that Tesla has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space with high range vehicles, superior technology and software edge.

Robust Model 3/Y demand, Shanghai Gigafactory prospects, amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. Importantly, Tesla posted the sixth consecutive quarterly profit in Q4. However, an unclear 2021 vehicle delivery target raises concerns.

As it is, the firm’s high operating costs, as well as massive capex owing to heavy investments related to the construction of gigafactories along with development of battery tech might strain near-term financials. Waning margins for Model S/X and lofty valuation of the firm are other concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>> )

Shares of Intel have gained +16.3% in the last six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +8.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Intel is well-poised to benefit from increasing demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors.

Further, Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design-win momentum and stabilizing the automotive industry through 2021. Nevertheless, sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is likely to weigh on the top-line performance, at least in the near term.

Declining average selling price (ASPs) and weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets remain headwinds. Also, production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp-up remain concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>> )

Verizon’s shares have lost -9.9% over the past three months against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s loss of -7.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Verizon is likely to benefit from a disciplined network strategy, including accelerated 5G deployment despite economic uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.

The company is aiming to augment its mid-band spectrum capacity and has emerged as the largest bidder, with $45.5 billion worth of bids in the recently-concluded C-Band spectrum auction. The acquisition of incubed IT will enable it to develop new business opportunities for enterprises and scale up robotic automation.

However, Verizon operates in an intensely competitive U.S. wireless market that strains margins. Adoption of unlimited data plans has resulted in reduction of wireless service revenues. Hefty expenses on promotion and lucrative discounts to attract customers further hampers its profitability.

(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Costco and Intuit.

+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities

In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.

Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.

Click here to download this report FREE >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intel Corporation (INTC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Intuit Inc. (INTU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.