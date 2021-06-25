The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Alibaba, Johnson & Johnson, Toyota Motor and 3M

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 25, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Toyota Motor Corporation TM and 3M Company MMM.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for Tesla, Alibaba and Johnson & Johnson

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Alibaba, and Johnson & Johnson. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Tesla have underperformed the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry in the year-to-date period (-2.4% vs. +0.5%). The Zacks analyst, however, believes that the company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space, with high range vehicles, superior technology and software edge.

Further, robust demand for Model 3/Y, Shanghai Gigafactory prospects, and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. However, an unclear 2021 vehicle delivery target is a cause of concern. Moreover, Tesla’s high operating costs and massive capex due to heavy investments related to the construction of gigafactories as well as the development of battery tech are likely to weigh on its near-term financials.

(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>> )

Alibaba’s shares have lost -1.8% over the last six months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s loss of -18.1%. However, the Zacks analyst thinks that Alibaba has been benefiting from solid momentum across the Core Commerce segment on the back of growth in its China and International Commerce businesses.

Also, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining traction in the market is another positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major problems for the company.

(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>> )

Shares of Johnson & Johnson have gained +1.3% in the past three months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +9.5%. The Zacks analyst is impressed by J&J’s resilience amid the current macroeconomic turmoil, which it believes is due to the company’s diversification efforts.

Further, its Pharma unit is performing at above-market levels, supported by increased penetration of drugs such as Imbruvica, Darzalex and Stelara. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions with several pivotal data readouts lined up in 2021. However, J&J faces numerous lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its products.

(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Toyota Motor and 3M Company.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.