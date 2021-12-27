The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Tesla, Adobe, Merck, Edwards Lifesciences and Norfolk Southern Corp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 27, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Adobe Inc. ADBE, Merck & Co., Inc. MRK, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW and Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Stock Reports for Tesla, Adobe and Merck

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Tesla, Adobe and Merck. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Tesla have outperformed the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry over the past year (+52.4% vs. +19.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that robust demand for Models 3 and Y has been buoying Tesla's revenues. TSLA achieved record levels of production and deliveries, despite a chip crunch, in the third quarter of 2021.

Tesla has also started ramping up volumes of Models S and X. China, being the biggest EV market, means Tesla's Shanghai factory is buoying its revenue prospects. Steadily increasing automotive as well as energy generation and storage revenues have also been boosting earnings prospects.

Adobe shares have gained +12.7% in the year to date period against the Zacks Software industry’s gain of +39.1%; however, things seem to be improving. The Zacks analyst believes that Adobe’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products drove top-line growth in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand, solid adoption of Acrobat and improving average revenue per user are some of the major tailwinds. Adobe’s dominant market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, solid adoption of Creative Cloud and strong Workfront momentum are likely to boost its prospects in the quarters ahead. Low end-market demand and high acquisition expenses remain as concerns though.

Shares of Merck have gained +1.6% in the last six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +18.2%, but things are likely to improve. The Zacks analyst believes that key drugs like Keytruda, Lynparza and Bridion have been driving Merck’s sales.

Continued uptake in lung cancer and increasing usage in other cancer indications have been driving Keytruda’s sales. Animal health and vaccine products remain as core growth drivers. Generic competition for several of Merck’s drugs as well as rising competitive pressure, primarily on the diabetes franchise, remain as major concerns though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Edwards Lifesciences and Norfolk Southern Corp.

