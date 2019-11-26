The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Target, Tempur Sealy, Casey's, Chuy's and Insight Enterprises

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL –November 26, 2019 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Target Corp. TGT, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX, Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY, Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY and Insight Enterprises, Inc. NSIT.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Stocks to Gain from Surge in Consumer Sentiment

The Consumer sentiment index release by the University of Michigan showed an upward trend. With the holiday season knocking on the door, a rise in consumer sentiment suggests that consumers are expected to spend more and eventually boost retail sales.

Better-Than-Expected Consumer Sentiment

On Nov 22, the University of Michigan reported a better-than-expected upward revision in U.S. consumer sentiment in November. The index read 96.8, which is above October’s final reading of 95.5.

In fact, the index of consumer expectations for November saw an upward revision of 87.3 from 85.9. October’s figure for the index was reported at 84.2. Richard Curtin, Surveys of Consumers chief economist, said that the level of optimism is quite high and “second only to the period from January 1998 to December 2000.”

Curtin is also certain that consumer spending will remain high due to steady wage growth and a 50-year low unemployment rate. Moreover, majority consumers expect the economy to expand uninterrupted as unemployment and lower interest rates will help inflation.

Holiday Season Around the Corner

Thanks to Thanksgiving, the last week of November seems to be quite happening for the retail space as U.S. consumers gear up for holiday season sales. In fact, this year, the National Retail Federation estimates sales to grow 4%.

The holiday season kick starts on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving and this would definitely give a glimpse of consumer’s spending trend this year. Per a JP Morgan analyst report, sales are expected to increase by 4.9% during this holiday season. Holiday sales in 2018 had gained only 1.9% as a major sell-off in the stock market had weighed on shoppers.

5 Retail Stocks to Buy Now

Improvement in consumer sentiment has helped the economy remain buoyant. Given the positive developments, we are sure that this holiday season will see a rally in retail stocks. Here are five retail stocks that flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Target Corp. is a publicly traded general merchandise retailer that offers beauty and household essentials, food assortments, apparel, accessories, home decor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 18% compared with the Retail - Discount Stores industry’s estimated earnings growth of 9.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 3.4% over the past 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.is a publicly traded company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 28% compared with the Retail - Home Furnishings industry’s estimated earnings growth of 3.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 8.6% over the past 60 days.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. is a publicly traded company that offers a selection of food, beverages, tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 14.5% compared with the Retail - Convenience Stores industry’s estimated earnings growth of 10.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 1.5% over the past 60 days.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company that owns and operates full-service restaurants. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.5% compared with the Retail - Restaurants industry’s estimated earnings growth of 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 4.2% over the past 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a publicly traded company that provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 17.9% compared with the Retail - Mail Order industry’s estimated earnings growth of 14.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 9.6% over the past 60 days.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

http://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit http://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.