The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: T-Mobile US, NextEra Energy, Amgen, 3M and Itau Unibanco Holding

Chicago, IL – September 9, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS, NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Amgen Inc. AMGN, 3M Co. MMM and Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ITUB

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for T-Mobile, NextEra and Amgen

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including T-Mobile US, Inc., NextEra Energy, Inc. and Amgen Inc.. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



T-Mobile shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+8.8% vs. -11.5%). The company reported solid second-quarter 2022 results with healthy customer growth driven by diligent execution of operational plans. It has raised the guidance for 2022 across the board. It is on track to complete the Sprint customer network decommissioning by the year-end.

The company has augmented its 5G footprint in the country by introducing 5G Home Internet services in several states. Its Extended Range 5G covers 320 million people. The Ultra Capacity 5G covers 235 million people.

However, it operates in a fiercely competitive and almost saturated U.S. telecom market that lowers its growth potential to some extent. Several promotional activities to lure additional customers are further eroding the profitability of the company. Furthermore the costs incurred to gain customers and enhance revenues have not yet been rewarded to shareholders

NextEra Energy shares have gained +7.0% over the past year against the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry's gain of +11.9%. The company through the proper execution of organic projects and strategic acquisitions, is expanding its operations. NextEra Energy currently has a lot of renewable projects in its backlog and renewable project backlog is rising every quarter, which is aiding the company in cutting emissions.

The merger of Gulf Power and FPL strengthens NextEra Energy's position in Florida. Improving Florida economy and FPL's reliable services are expanding its customer volume every quarter. NextEra Energy has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations.

However, the nature of its business is subject to complex federal, state and other regulations. Unfavorable weather conditions and an increase in supply costs adversely impact earnings.

Amgen shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+17.2% vs. -40.1%). The company's key drugs like Prolia, Repatha and Xgeva are driving sales. Amgen is rapidly advancing its robust pipeline of early and late-stage assets. New drugs Lumakras and Tezspire, are off to an encouraging start.

Label expansion studies on Lumakras are progressing rapidly. The acquisition of ChemoCentryx, if successfully closed, will add a strategic new growth asset in Tavneos to Amgen's portfolio. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio with potential new products expected to drive long-term growth.

However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many of Amgen's products including some biosimilars. Also, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the sales. The IRS tax litigation is an overhang on Amgen shares.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include 3M Co. and Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A..

