The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Sprouts Farmers Market, PLDT, MarketAxess, Cloudera and BWX Technologies

Buy 5 Stocks Flying High Despite Coronavirus Panic

Wall Street has been witnessing extreme volatility over the last one and half months on account of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country. However, despite the severe volatility at the moment, Wall Street is expected to stabilize slowly after a few weeks as the rate of growth of the infected people is likely to reach its highest within that period.

However, some of the stocks have remained unaffected by the market bloodbath. In fact, a closer look at the market paints a different picture. Despite the coronavirus-induced mayhem, a handful of stocks rallied in the past month. Some of these carry a favorable Zacks Rank and have a strong potential for future growth.

Upward Revision of EPS Estimates: A Crucial Indicator

An upward earnings per share (EPS) estimate revision for 2020 of any stock means the market is expecting these companies to do good business this year. However, most stocks witnessed either negative EPS revisions or remained flat in the past 30 days owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, a positive EPS estimate revision during a period of historic financial turmoil highlights the company's solid business model and robust growth potential. Investors can certainly take a look at these stocks at the stocks that rallied during the crisis period.

5 Top-Ranked Stocks Flying High in the Past Month

We have narrowed down our search to five stocks with positive EPS estimate revision in either last seven or 30 days. Each of our picks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. operates as a healthy grocery store providing fresh, natural and organic food products in the United States. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year earnings has improved by 1.6% over the past 30 days. The stock price has rallied 16.9% in the past month.

PLDT Inc. operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. It operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year earnings has improved by 9.6% over the past 30 days. The stock price has jumped 14.5% in the past month.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is a leading multi-dealer trading platform that offers institutional investors access to global liquidity in products like U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, credit derivatives and other fixed-income securities. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year earnings has improved by 9.6% over the past 30 days. The stock price has appreciated 8.3% in the past month.

Cloudera Inc. provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 307.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year earnings has improved by 17.3% over the past seven days. The stock price has advanced 8% in the past month.

BWX Technologies Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has an expected earnings growth rate of 6.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year earnings has improved by 1.1% over the past 30 days. The stock price has gained 7.8% in the past month.

