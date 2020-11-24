The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Sprague Resources, CrossAmerica, Western Midstream and Global Partners

For Immediate Release

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

4 Pipeline Stocks That Are Great Investment Opportunities

Considering the uncertainty in oil right now, a safer way of playing the sector would be to utilize Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), which offer considerable returns at a significantly lower risk. The assets that these partnerships own — oil and natural gas pipelines and storage facilities — typically bring in stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts and have limited, if any, direct commodity-price exposure.

In the longer term, these agreements result in steady cash flow through the boom and bust cycles. Even within fee-based contracts, a significant portion is of a take-or-pay type, meaning that the MLPs get paid irrespective of the volume of commodities that get transported.

Investors are typically attracted to the MLPs thanks to their reliable distributions and defensive characteristics. The major refining and marketing midstream players — being largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices — have managed to maintain their distribution levels thus far. Further, their relatively steady coverage and improving oil price visibility should represent a more predictable midstream payout scenario in the near future.

Meanwhile, as a response to the energy downturn, a number of these entities have been highly effective in managing their cash outflows. Adjusting costs with reduced business activity, the partnerships have concentrated on the generation of free cash flow (post distribution payment) to lower debt and strengthen their financial position.

4 MLPs to Invest In

In other words, while coronavirus-related uncertainty and concerns continue to weigh on the oil and gas pipeline industry, the defensive nature of the space and its fee-based business model has held up relatively well. Given such a scenario, we have shortlisted four MLP stocks that can return well on investment as well as offer a safe and attractive payout.

Sprague Resources LP: Sprague Resources, engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has an attractive expected earnings growth of 21.8% for this year.

The midstream operator pays out a quarterly distribution of 66.75 cents per unit. At the current price of $17.14, this gives Sprague Resources an annualized distribution yield of 15.6%.

CrossAmerica Partners LP: Wholesale distributor of motor fuels CrossAmerica Partners’ variable rate margins have helped it to offset the loss in volumes. Further, the partnership’s recent acquisitions of retail and wholesale assets provide it with a wider reach and scale.

The 2020 Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrossAmerica Partners indicates 464.7% earnings per unit growth over 2019. The midstream operator carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and pays out a quarterly distribution of 52.50 cents per unit. At the current price of $16.62, this gives CrossAmerica Partners an annualized distribution yield of 12.6%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP: The partnership is engaged in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Its top-class asset portfolio, financial strength and ability to generate stable cash flows should boost unitholder returns.

Over the past 30 days, Western Midstream Partners has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 improve 10.1%. The midstream operator carries a Zacks Rank #2 and pays out a quarterly distribution of 31.10 cents per unit. At the current price of $13.60, this gives Western Midstream Partners an annualized distribution yield of 9.1%.

Global Partners LP: It is a vertically integrated energy partnership focused on the distribution of gasoline, distillates, residual oil and renewable fuels, apart from owning several refined-petroleum-product terminals. Unlike most energy operators, which have maintained their payout, Global Partners is among a minority that has continued to increase its distributions in 2020.

The #2 Ranked stock’s estimated distribution yield (at 50 cents per quarter) is around 12%. Global Partners registered a distribution coverage ratio of 2.4X last quarter, implying a sufficiently covered payout with room for growth. The 2020 Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Partners indicates 150.5% earnings per unit growth over 2019.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

