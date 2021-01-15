The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Sleep Number, Winnebago Industries, Hibbett Sports, Sprouts Farmers Market and Monster Beverage

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 15, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Sleep Number Corporation SNBR, Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO, Hibbett Sports, Inc. HIBB, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM and Monster Beverage Corporation MNST.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Best-in-Bracket New Year's Resolution Stocks to Snap Up Now

After a tumultuous 2020, it comes as no surprise that 2021 has been a highly awaited year with every individual looking to put their best foot forward and infuse positivity across all aspects of life.

However, the pandemic ravaged 2020 gave everyone time to contemplate and reflect, and in turn provided vital insights into adapting to a new and rapidly changing world. In fact, the new normal is poised to continue through 2021 and beyond.

Down to the very basic, the past year has been all about survival of the fittest — be it physically, mentally, psychologically, and financially.

Moreover, as vaccine distribution and democratization takes its own time, apprehensions regarding contracting the new COVID-19 mutant strain is expected to keep people confined to the safety of their homes, for quite some time.

Stay-at-home wave has positively influenced Americans, who have been increasingly adopting measures that ensure healthy well-being. Cook-at-home, work-out-from-home, activities-at-home to lift mental and physical health have been by-products of the stay-at-home trend.

The commencement of the new year has been motivating people to bring around the best in themselves by adopting a healthy schedule, a zeal to get fit and pursuing hobbies while staying at home to curb the virus spread.

The pandemic has served as a wakeup call for people to change their sedentary approach to life and focus on healthcare in 2021. With people expected to follow social distancing norms, wear masks and limit travel for the foreseeable future amid resurgence in coronavirus cases, these positive trends are here to stay.

Further, as Americans are saving the travel-to-work time due to ongoing work-from-home wave, they have been able to pay attention to their health like never before. Thereby, most have been able to stick to new year resolutions through the year.

5 Best Bets

Here we discuss five top-ranked stocks that are lucrative bets as Americans adapt to an active lifestyle and look to commit to their new year resolutions in 2021. Let us take a look.

Apart from strong fundamentals, each of these stocks has a favorable combination of a Growth Score of A or B, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Markedly, growth investors are primarily focused on stocks with aggressive earnings or revenue growth, which should boost their stock price in the future.

As people strive for "Stable Circadian Rhythm," Sleep Number, is well positioned to grow. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, this Zacks Rank #1 company provides sleep solutions and services in the United States.

The leader in sleep innovation has been reaping benefits from solid demand for its smart beds. The company has been accelerating strategic initiatives with proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for its customers, strengthening competitive advantages by individualizing sleep experiences, and improving well-being.

The company has a Growth Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #1 company's 2021 earnings has moved up by 4 cents over the past seven days to $4.36 per share, highlighting bullish sentiments for the stock.

Meanwhile, as "Wellness Vacations and Road Trips" come mainstream in 2021, Winnebago Industries — a leading producer of recreational vehicles (RV) in the United States — is poised to gain. It has been manufacturing RVs for around 60 years.

Winnebago has been riding on strength of its acquisitions. The company's notable buyouts include Grand Design and Chris-Craft in 2016 and 2018, respectively, which bolstered the company's footprint in the outdoor lifestyle market. The company's towable segment is gaining from high revenues and margins.

Further, Newmar buyout has boosted its portfolio and added high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand line-up. The company's strong balance sheet and record backlog of new orders are acting as other tailwinds for this Zacks Rank #1 stock.

The company has a Growth Score of A. The consensus mark for current fiscal year earnings has been revised upward by 27.6% in the past 30 days to $5.92 per share.

"January Virtual Running Challenge" positions major athletic-inspired retailer, Hibbett Sports well to benefit from its merchandising strategy to provide high-quality assortment including innovative launches in categories like footwear, athleisure, accessories and athletic equipment, at competitive prices in convenient locations.

Hibbett's stores have access to popular footwear, apparel and equipment from popular brands such as Nike, Under Armour and Adidas.

The company's initiatives to address improved traffic in stores and the website owing to pent-up customer demand in a phased way, solid momentum with robust e-commerce sales and new customer acquisitions are expected to instill investor optimism in the stock.

Further, a shift in the timing of the back-to-school season and solid performance in apparel, accessories and footwear is driving comps.

The consensus mark for its fiscal 2021 earnings has moved north by three cents in the past seven days to $5.82 per share. Moreover, the company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of A.

Investors looking to bet on "#Veganuary" stocks can consider Sprouts Farmers Market, which has been gaining from coronavirus-led demand spike in health and wellness products that are generally plant-based, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and grass-fed. The company is focusing on natural and organic food to meet evolving preferences of consumers.

The company, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a unique model that features fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness.

The company has a Growth Score of A. The consensus mark for its 2021 earnings has been revised upward by one cent in the past 60 days to $1.77 per share.

Growing clout of "Dry January and beyond" bodes well for Monster Beverage. The company has been experiencing continued strength in its energy drinks category, which is driving performance. Moreover, product innovation plays a significant role in its success.

Monster Beverage has launched many Monster Energy brand energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high-performance energy drinks, and affordable energy brands in several domestic and international markets. It launched brands like Reign Total Body Fuel, Lilikoi Lychee, Ultra Watermelon, Ultra Rosa, Juice Monster Papillon, Juice Monster Khaotic, Ultra Paradise and Espresso Monster across many countries.

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a Growth Score of B. The consensus mark for its 2021 earnings has been revised upward by two cents in the past 60 days to $2.63 per share.

