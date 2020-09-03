The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: salesforce.com, Blackbaud, Box, Qualys and FireEye

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 3, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: salesforce.com, inc. CRM, Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB, Box, Inc. BOX, Qualys, Inc. QLYS and FireEye, Inc. FEYE.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Cloud Stocks to Make the Most of the Digitization Race

The coronavirus-led crisis has devastated global economies. In spite of disruption in certain businesses, thanks to advancement in technology, several companies have remained operational at maximum capacity. The remote working trend has played a significant role in speeding up digitization of the global economy, with cloud computing acting as a catalyst.

Collaboration to Monitoring: Cloud Tech in Demand

The shift to working for home has highlighted demand for various cloud computing services like infrastructure, storage and data security. In fact, per a report by Canalys, the global cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market has reached a worth of $34.6 billion in first-quarter 2020, growing 31% from second-quarter 2019.

This is because workplace collaboration tools have become an essential service for companies connecting with its workforce in the wake of the widespread lockdowns. In fact, with workspace now in the cloud, the need for collaboration and monitoring tools makes cloud computing one of the most sought-after innovations among technology companies. Additionally, the high storage capacity and processing horsepower are a bonus.

Months into the new normal of remote working, organizational focus has shifted to increased flexibility, real-time collaboration, intelligent applications and a more streamlined user experience. Companies like AVEVA Connect will serve as a one-stop destination for all these requirements. In fact, with the expansion of cloud collaboration tools amid the coronavirus pandemic, software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses expect robust growth, due to their ease in deployment, management, and support.

In view of the pandemic, the global cloud computing market size is projected to grow from $371.4 billion in 2020 to $832.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.5%, per a ResearchAndMarkets.com report. Organizations are migrating their infrastructure to cloud due to its lower hardware cost and exquisite features. Additionally, the cloud technology adoption is expected to see robust growth in sectors where the work-from-home initiatives are helping sustain enterprise business functions.

Cloud in Digital Transition and ERP

Digital transition makes companies rely on enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to help aggregate and organize data that is spread across each of its independent departments. While traditional ERP solutions are often housed within a company’s own infrastructure server and requires updating and servicing to stay relevant, cloud ERP relies on cloud-based server infrastructure.

The coronavirus outbreak has halted this digital transition process for several companies. The requirement for many now revolves around cloud computing and collaboration. Hence, new plans based around ERP are required. The cloud ERP system requires a shared database that supports multiple functions used by different business units, allowing employees in various divisions to access and rely on the same information for their specific needs.

Companies like Anaplan play a tremendous role. Its native cloud platform helps connect a company's digital data and systems to its workforce along with facilitating decision-making and organization-wide planning. Anaplan's machine learning-enabled platform helps in finances, sales, marketing or logistics.

Per MarketsandMarkets estimate, the global cloud ERP market size is expected to grow from $45.3 billion in 2020 to $101.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.4%.

5 Stocks to Buy

Given the uproar in cloud technology, we have shortlisted five stocks that are poised to grow from the pandemic-induced remote working trend or long-term shift to global digitalization.

salesforce.com offers cloud-based software that includes customer relationship management service and marketing automation, analytics, and application development. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 25.1% compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s estimated earnings growth of 0.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 25.9% over the past 60 days. salesforce currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Blackbaud provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations and individual change agents. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 18.3% compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s estimated earnings growth of 0.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 29.9% over the past 60 days. Blackbaud currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Box provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100% compared with the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s projected earnings growth of 7.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 14% over the past 60 days. Box carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment.

Qualys provides a cloud-based platform that delivers IT, security and compliance solutions. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 13.3% compared with the Zacks Security industry’s estimated earnings growth of 6.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has climbed 5.6% over the past 60 days. Qualys currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

FireEye provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100% compared with the Zacks Security industry’s estimated earnings growth of 6.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up more than 100% over the past 60 days. FireEye carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.