The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Salesforce, Intuit, Bristol-Myers Squibb, QUALCOMM and Lockheed Martin

Chicago, IL – December 29, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: salesforce.com, inc. CRM, Intuit Inc. INTU, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY, QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM and Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT.

Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for salesforce, Intuit and Bristol-Myers Squibb

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Salesforce, Intuit, and Bristol-Myers Squibb. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry over the past year (+16.1% vs. +41.9%), however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment on the back of the ongoing digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions has also been driving demand for its products. CRM’s sustained focus on introducing more products aligned with customer needs is another positive. The recent acquisition of Slack is likely to position CRM as a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space. Stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations, however, remain as major concerns for salesforce.

Intuit shares have gained +72.7% in the year to date period against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +42.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Intuit has been benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues as well as professional tax revenues.

The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model is likely to generate stable revenues in the long run. Pandemic related global lockdowns, higher expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are some of the major concerns though.

Shares of Bristol-Myers have gained +3.6% in the last three months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry’s loss of -14.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that strong sales of drugs like Opdivo, Revlimid and Eliquis are likely to continue driving BMY’s top line. Bristol-Myers’ efforts to develop its pipeline are also encouraging.

The label expansion of Opdivo into indications of lung cancer, renal cancer and gastric cancer has been boosting sales. The approval of new drugs like Reblozyl will add a new stream of revenues, which should also boost growth. Generic competition as well as pipeline setbacks, however, remain as major threats.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Qualcomm and Lockheed Martin.

