The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Salesforce, AT&T, Boeing, Biogen and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 26, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: salesforce.com, inc. CRM, AT&T Inc. T, The Boeing Company BA, Biogen Inc. BIIB and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG.

Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for salesforce, AT&T and Boeing

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Salesforce, AT&T, and Boeing. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of salesforce have modestly underperformed the Zacks Computer Software industry in the year to date period (+31.5% vs. +35.6%), however, the company continues to benefit from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The Zacks analyst believes that diverse cloud offerings, clientele strength, strategic acquisitions and partnerships are key drivers of the company’s growth.

The recent acquisition of Slack is likely to position the company as a leader in the enterprise team collaboration solutions space. It, however, faces stiff competition from Microsoft Corp. and Oracle in the cloud-based CRM market. Unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data continue to weigh on near-term profitability.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>> )

AT&T shares have gained +0.1% over the past year against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s loss of -0.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been witnessing early momentum in its core market areas, driven by strength in 5G, fiber, and HBO Max subscribers.

With a customer-centric business model, AT&T is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans. It, however, reported mixed third-quarter 2021 results as healthy wireless traction was partially offset by lower contribution from divested businesses. The company is also struggling with a decline in its legacy telephony Internet and wireline services.

(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>> )

Shares of Boeing have gained +19.2% over the past six month against the Zacks Aerospace & Defense industry’s gain of +11.3%. Risks related to supply chain shortages due to the ongoing pandemic as well as lower deliveries compared to Airbus have been weighing on its margins.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that long-term prospects of the global services unit and increasing fiscal defense budget are expected to boost Boeing's growth. The company’s commercial business made a notable rebound in the second quarter. The outlook for the aerospace giant’s defense business remains optimistic.

(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Biogen and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.