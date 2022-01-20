The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Roche Holding AG, Anthem, Inc. and Infosys Limited

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 20, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Roche Holding AG RHHBY, Anthem, Inc. ANTM and Infosys Limited INFY.

Top Research Reports for Roche, Anthem and Infosys

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG ( RHHBY ), Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ), and Infosys Limited ( INFY ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Roche have modestly underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+12.8% vs. +17.5%), however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq and Hemlibra helps Roche counter biosimilar competition for several of its legacy drugs. Approval of new drugs is another major positive.

Roche’s Diagnostics segment is likely to continue exhibiting strong performance on the back of new launches in the year ahead. The division is poised to benefit from strong demand for COVID-19 tests as well as other diagnostics platforms. RHHBY performance in the year has been encouraging, with the core pharmaceuticals business showing signs of recovery.

Anthem shares have gained +15.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical Health Maintenance Organization industry’s gain of +9.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that strategic buyouts and collaborations, an improving top line as well as an expanded product portfolio is likely to drive Anthem’s long-term growth.

Acquisitions and collaborations have enabled ANTM to boost its Medicare Advantage growth and also strengthened its business portfolio. Momentum in Medicare and Medicaid businesses, coupled with contract wins are expected to drive Anthem’s membership. Escalating costs and a weak balance sheet, however, continue to weigh on its margins and impact financial flexibility.

Shares of Infosys have gained +6.5% in the last three months against the Zacks IT Services industry’s loss of -16.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Infosys has been benefiting significantly from large deal wins as well as momentum in digital services.

INFY’s sustained focus on Agile Digital and artificial intelligence-driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, Internet of Things, cyber security, data and analytics is a key driver. Steadily rising anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain parts of the world, higher subcontractor costs and Infosys’ compensation revision have been weighing on margins, though.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Norfolk Southern Corp. ( NSC ) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG ).

