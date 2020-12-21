The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Quidel, Halozyme Therapeutics, Teladoc Health, Acceleron Pharma and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 21, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Quidel Corp. QDEL, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. HALO, Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC, Acceleron Pharma Inc. XLRN and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BCRX.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

5 Healthcare Stocks That Have Fared Well During the Pandemic

The U.S. healthcare sector emerged as one of the very few sectors that has been able to turn the misfortunes of COVID-19 pandemic to its advantage. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and an aging U.S. population has spurred demand for healthcare products and services. The sector continues to undertake several technological advancements for boosting the digital space.

One of the most significant steps undertaken by most of the healthcare companies to curb the virus spread has been the accelerated adoption of telehealth services. It is worth mentioning that these services were gaining prominence for quite some across the United States but the strict lockdowns imposed by the U.S. Government and stringent social-distancing measures to curb the spread of coronavirus compelled patients to resort to telehealth services in order to avail medical help.

This, in turn, has fueled growth for the telehealth market as such services have proved successful at not only providing improved health outcomes for patients but also reducing costs. Per a report by Arizton, the U.S. telehealth market is projected to witness a CAGR of 29% during the 2020-2025 forecast period.

The pharmacies and drug stores market has been playing a pivotal role in providing a boost to the U.S. healthcare sector amid the pandemic. This industry was quick to make a transition to remote monitoring services and drug delivery services to home. The industry players have been under tremendous pressure due to disruptions in the pharmaceutical supply chains as businesses were not allowed to operate in the usual manner. Nevertheless, the industry participants have ramped up efforts to supply the necessary immunity boosting drugs.

The pharmaceutical companies have also gone through several clinical trials and regulatory approvals for development of an effective COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization of the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is a result of these efforts.

The medical device industry has also gained prominence amid the coronavirus outbreak. Taking into consideration, the rising incidence of coronavirus cases, players in this space have made every possible effort to meet the spike in demand for diagnostic tests.

Stocks that Warrant a Look

Here we pick top five healthcare stocks that have managed to perform well so far this year backed by their strong fundamentals. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quidel has been making efforts to combat the virus spread by expanding testing capabilities and rolling out molecular and antigen solutions needed to diagnose the COVID-19 virus. With a market cap of $8.3 billion, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1. Year-to-date, shares of the company have soared 161.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.4%.

Halozyme Therapeuticshas been capitalizing on the pandemic scenario as its ENHANZE technology caught the eye of large pharma companies to jointly launch products. With a market cap of $5.8 billion, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Year-to-date, shares of the company have appreciated 139.9% compared with the industry’s rise of 8.3%.

Teladoc Healthhas been able to perform well amid the COVID-19 crisis bolstered by growing membership and increased telehealth visits. With a market cap of $28.5 billion, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Year-to-date, shares of the company have surged 135% compared with the industry’s rally of 31.5%.

Acceleron Pharma has been primarily driven by its alliance with Bristol-Myers, which has aided the company in developing the Reblozyl drug. With a market cap of nearly $8 billion, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #3. Year-to-date, shares of the company have gained 150.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.4%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticalshas been progressing rapidly with several development programs, among which galidesivir is intended to combat the COVID-19 virus spread. With a market cap of $1.5 billion, the stock carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Year-to-date, shares of the company have soared 137.7% compared with the industry’s rise of 1.6%.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top tickers for the entirety of 2021?

These 10 are painstakingly hand-picked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. They are our primary picks to buy and hold. Start Your Access to the New Zacks Top 10 Stocks >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Quidel Corporation (QDEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.