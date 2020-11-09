The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: QUALCOMM, Intuit, Boeing, Biogen and Ally Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 9, 2020 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM, Intuit Inc. INTU, The Boeing Company BA, Biogen Inc. BIIB and Ally Financial Inc. ALLY.

Here are highlights from Friday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for QUALCOMM, Intuit and Boeing

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including QUALCOMM, Intuit and Boeing. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

QUALCOMM shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry in the year to date period (+64.8% vs. +32.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that Qualcomm is benefiting from the investments toward building a licensing program in mobile.

Qualcomm reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results driven by the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and robust business model with the ability to respond pro-actively to the evolving market scenario. The company has resolved a dispute with Huawei and inked a new long-term patent license agreement, which augurs well for long-term revenues. Qualcomm has launched low-priced 5G chips for the masses for a seamless transition to 5G while delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity.

However, lower handset shipments due to COVID-19 pandemic remain a near-term headwind. Qualcomm is expected to face softness in demand from China. Over the past years, the company’s margins have declined due to high operating and R&D expenses. Intense competition from low-cost chip manufacturers and concentration risks are other significant concerns.

Shares of Intuit have gained +35.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s rise of +42%. The Zacks analyst believes that Intuit is witnessing recovering trends across its platforms including improved retention rates and payment volumes.

Small businesses are accelerating their shift to online and omni-channel commerce, a trend that Intuit is well-poised to benefit from. Sturdy momentum in its QuickBooks solutions is a key catalyst. Growing demand for TurboTax Live and increasing clientele of Intuit’s payroll offering are positives.

Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues. Additionally, the acquisition of Credit Karma is expected to boost customer base. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the coronavirus-led global lockdown has affected small businesses, posing risks to its top-line growth.

Boeing’s shares have gained +22.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Aerospace & Defense industry’s rise of +3.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that the long-term prospects of global services unit and increasing fiscal defense budget are expected to boost Boeing's growth.

Boeing ended third-quarter 2020 on a solid note, with its top and bottom line figures surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, results were unimpressive on a year-over-year basis. Nevertheless, Boeing remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States. Although its commercial business outlook for the near term appears grim, over the long run, the jet maker holds immense growth prospects.

However, Airbus beat Boeing as the world's largest plane makers in 2019 for the first time in the last eight years. Although the company projects its 737 MAX deliveries to resume during the fourth quarter of 2020, its commercial business is likely to perform poorly until successful delivery of these jets starts and substantial revenues are generated.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Biogen and Ally Financial.

